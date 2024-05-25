Top 5 richest programs in college baseball ft. Ole Miss

Unlike college football and college basketball, college baseball doesn't tend to be a big money earner. That's not to say no schools make money off their hardball squads. Based on information from College Raptor, here are the five college baseball squads that earned the most money in 2024.

Top 5 richest programs in college baseball

Texas is one of the most lucrative college baseball teams in the nation.

#5. Texas (earning $6.177 million)

A traditional power about to move from the Big 12 to the SEC, it's not shocking that Texas does well financially. Texas has won the College World Series six times and finished as runner-up six more times.

The Longhorns play their home games at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. The stadium has a capacity of 7,373. The Longhorns have been to the College World Series twice in the 2020s and seem poised for further excellence.

#4. TCU (earning $6.408 million)

TCU is one of college baseball's top earners despite a relatively modest history and potential overshadowing from Texas and Texas A&M. The Horned Frogs have never won the College World Series, although they have reached the event six times, all since 2010.

TCU's home games are played in the relatively intimate Lupton Stadium, with a seating capacity of 4,500. TCU routinely posts the best or near the best statistics on baseball attendance among private schools.

#3. Ole Miss (earning $8.263 million)

Despite a relatively meager historical status, the Ole Miss program has become one of college baseball's top earners. The Rebels hadn't been to the College World Series since 1972 when they earned a spot under coach Mike Bianco in 2014. The Rebels returned in 2022, when they had been the last team in the NCAA Tournament field, but went on to win the College World Series.

Ole Miss plays its home games in palatial Swayze Field, with a seating capacity of 11,476. The Rebels will draw over 10,000 fans on numerous occasions over the season. They're a thriving program that makes more money than all but two colleges on baseball.

#2. Vanderbilt (earning $9.599 million)

The Commodores are an SEC team, but they're the lone private school in the league. The Commodores had never been to the College World Series until coach Tim Corbin helped them reach the Series in 2011. Since then, Vandy has won two national championships and finished as runners-up two more times.

Their Hawkins Field is one of the more intimate locales in college baseball. With a listed capacity of 3,700, it's a pretty snug atmosphere. Under Corbin, the Dores built into a nationally relevant program, and they've raised money accordingly.

#1. Binghamton (earning $11.501 million)

Binghamton University, located in upstate New York, is the biggest money earner in college baseball in 2024. Interestingly, the Bearcats have never been to the College World Series. They have reached the NCAA Tournament five times though, starting with their first appearance in 2009.

Binghamton's stadium, the Baseball Complex, seats only 1,000 fans. The school does have a generous alumni group, particularly in terms of financing baseball. A recent $60 million gift will help build a new baseball stadium complex.

