Top 5 SEC college baseball players to watch out for in 2024 season ft. Charlie Condon

The SEC has won the last four college baseball World Series contests and twice had all-SEC finals. It's not hard to see why the SEC is clearly the top conference in college baseball.

The SEC stars are some of the most talented players in the division, and the 2024 crop is no exception. Here are five SEC stars to follow as the College World Series approaches.

Top 5 SEC college baseball players to watch for in 2024 season

Tennessee's Christian Moore has made the Vols a national college baseball story in 2024.

5. Christian Moore, Tennessee

Moore is a pinch-hitting second baseman who has played a big role in Tennessee's strong season. Moore is hitting .387 with 21 home runs and 50 RBIs. He has shown great power this season, showcased by a three-homer game against Kentucky last month.

Tennessee doesn't have the dominant pitching staff it did a year ago, but Moore's production at the plate and in the field have helped offset that loss. UT is currently No. 1 in the college baseball rankings and Moore will continue to be a force to be reckoned with in their lineup.

4. Braden Montgomery, Texas A&M

A transfer from Stanford, Montgomery is having a career year for the Aggies. The 6-foot-2 junior outfielder is hitting .342 with 24 home runs and 48 RBIs. Montgomery pitched some at Stanford but has only thrown a couple of innings for A&M.

Montgomery is a strong power bat who makes good contact. He boasts an excellent outfield game with a strong and accurate throwing arm, a testament to his all-round ability.

3. Jac Caglianone, Florida

Jack Caglianone is an all-SEC hitter and a solid weekend starting pitcher for the Gators. A season ago, Caglianone probably set a ceiling that's unapproachable. He hit 33 homers and 90 RBIs while going 7-4 on the mound.

This year, he has "just" 27 home runs and 54 RBIs to go with a .412 average. On the mound, he's 5-1 with a 4.39 ERA. Florida has struggled, but the fault certainly doesn't like with Caglianone. He remains a two-way star and a top college baseball attraction.

2. Hagen Smith, Arkansas

Smith has been by far the best pitcher in the SEC this season. He's 9-0 for the Razorbacks with a 1.36 ERA. Smith has struck out 125 batters in 66 innings. Opposing hitters are batting just .132 against him with just four home runs all season. Smith is virtually an automatic win for the Razorbacks, which could be invaluable in a short season.

Smith is the lone pitcher on this list, simply because he's head and shoulders above the rest. The second-best qualifying ERA in the SEC is Texas A&M's Ryan Prager at 2.67, which is almost twice as high as Smith's.

1. Charlie Condon, Georgia

Condon had a brilliant freshman campaign in 2022, hitting .386 with 25 homers. He's been even better this season. The 6-foot-6 Condon has mashed SEC pitching, leading the league both in batting average at .459 and home runs at 33. Condon has seven multi-home run games.

Georgia is otherwise a fairly ordinary team, but Condon elevates them into SEC and NCAA contenders. He's having a historically excellent season and is arguably the top player in the nation's best college baseball conference.

Which SEC college baseball stars will you be watching in the postseason? Let us hear from you below in our comments section!

