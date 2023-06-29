Top 5 Stanford baseball prospects for the 2023 MLB Draft ft. Tommy Troy, Quinn Mathews and more

The Stanford Cardinal were able to have a very successful season as they were able to get to the 2023 College World Series. They will be seeing some of their top talent leaving the program as they are prepared to be selected in the 2023 MLB draft.

But which players are going to get selected and begin their professional baseball careers? What round should they get their name called as well?

5. Ryan Bruno, LHP

Ryan Bruno has three pitches with two of them being incredible. The biggest issue for him in Stanford was having control as he threw 77.2 innings over three years with 85 walks and 21 wild pitches. There are going to be MLB teams that will take a flyer on him as he has shown the ability to strike people out with 15.3 strikeouts per nine. Expect him to be a ninth-round draft pick in this year's draft.

4. Eddie Park, OF

A left-handed hitter in the Stanford lineup has been doing well as he posted a .810 OPS with six home runs, 69 RBIs, 134 runs scored, and 88 walks to 70 strikeouts in 159 college baseball games. Known for his skills as a slappy hitter, he has shown potential as a top-of-the-order player and is also capable of playing in the corner outfield positions. Given his abilities, he is projected to be selected in the eighth round of the upcoming 2023 MLB draft.

3. Quinn Mathews, LHP

Mathews has a four-pitch mix (fastball, slider, changeup, curveball) and the 6'5 left-hander has deception in his windup. He was drafted last year in the 19th round by the Tampa Bay Rays but elected to return to Stanford.

Mathews had a solid season as he was 10-4 with a 3.75 ERA and a 1.251 WHIP with 40 walks and 158 strikeouts over 124.2 innings on the bump. Mathews is going to be taken in the first few rounds as well and significantly improve his draft placement.

2. Alberto Rios, OF

Alberto Rios has shown the ability to do well and has showcased his hitting ability for the Stanford Cardinal. He played in three separate teams for the program but only had eight plate appearances in the first two seasons.

In 2023, he played 63 games and finished with a massive 1.191 OPS with 18 home runs, 73 RBIs, 69 runs scored, and five steals on six attempts. Rios should be drafted around the fourth round so this should be interesting.

Best 2023 MLB Draft prospect from Stanford: Tommy Troy, SS

Tommy Troy is a highly versatile player who is expected to make a significant impact for any team that selects him in the 2023 MLB draft. With his ability to play multiple positions in the infield, excluding first base, Troy brings great value to his team.

Over the course of three seasons at Stanford, he has demonstrated exceptional skills, boasting an impressive 1.014 OPS, 34 home runs, 109 RBIs, 139 runs scored, and 26 stolen bases on 38 attempts. Based on his performance, Troy is projected to be chosen in the latter half of the first round in the draft.

