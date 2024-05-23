The College World Series tends to feature its best programs over a handful of warm-weather states. Granted, those states are among the most populous American states.

Also, given the early start to college baseball season, warm-weather states have the advantage of being able to play more games earlier than their colder competitors. Here are the five (populous, warm) states with the most CWS titles.

Top 5 states with the most College World Series titles ft. Florida

Miami and Florida have both contributed to the state of Florida's College World Series title tally.

5. Florida (five)

Florida, as a large and warm state, seems like it would be a breeding ground for great college baseball teams. That's both sort of true and not entirely true.

Yes, Florida has produced five national title winners since 1982, when Miami broke through for the state's first. But there were none before 1982 and only once since 2001, when Florida won in 2017.

Some of it is just bad luck. Florida, as a state, is 5-8 in CWS finals matchups. Florida State is 0-3 and University of Florida also has three losses against their lone win.

4. Lousiana (seven)

The success of Louisiana is also entirely a result of the success of LSU. The Tigers' seven titles are the second most in CWS history.

LSU is 7-1 in the finals, with its lone loss coming to Florida in 2017. The Tigers didn't win their first Series until 1991, so Louisiana's total of seven after 1990 would be by far the most of any state.

3. Texas (seven)

Texas equaled its eastern neighbor, Louisiana, with its own seven titles. The Texas Longhorns claim six of those, starting with being the first back-to-back winners in the Series' history (1949 and 1950).

Texas last won in 2005 and had a 2-2 record in the finals during the 2000s.

The other Texas entrant is Rice, who won the 2003 Series. In fact, Rice outlasted Texas in the semifinals before taking down Stanford for the championship.

2. Arizona (nine)

The Grand Canyon State is the second most productive in terms of producing College World Series winners. Arizona's titles are well-divided, with the Arizona State Sun Devils contributing five wins and the Arizona Wildcats adding four more.

ASU won its first Series in 1965 but hasn't won since 1981. The Sun Devils reached the Finals twice since then, with the last appearance in 1998.

Arizona won its first title in 1976, with the most recent coming in 2012. The Wildcats also reached the Finals in 2016 but were defeated. Interestingly, both teams have .500 records in their Finals appearances.

1.California (23)

First things first. California has the most successful title-winning school, USC, with 12. California also would still be first on this list even if USC was eliminated from the counting.

To join the Trojans' 12 titles, Cal State Fullerton has won four, Stanford and Cal have both won two, and UCLA, Fresno State and Pepperdine have each won a single series.

California teams are 23-8 in College World Series finals appearances. But after dominating the sport's early years, California has won just three titles in the 2000s, with none since UCLA's 2013 win. Still, given California's early edge, it'll be a long while before any state challenges their stats.

