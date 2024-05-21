UCLA Softball Super Regional Tickets 2024: Price, where to buy, location, dates, schedule, and more 

After a dominating regular season, the No. 6 UCLA Bruins will clash with the No. 11 Georgia Bulldogs in the Los Angeles Super Regional. The Bruins are on an 11-game winning streak and made quick work of Grand Canyon and Virginia Tech in the NCAA Regionals.

The Bruins will have home-field advantage on their Super Regional, which will be played at Easton Stadium in Los Angeles, California. The first game in the series is scheduled for May 23rd, with a second one on the 24th. If necessary to determine the best of the three series, a third game will be played on the 25th.

UCLA Softball Super Regional Tickets 2024

The tickets for UCLA versus Georgia Super Regional are retailing online at Seat Geek. However, no individual listings seem to be available at the moment on the website, with the webpage only showing which will be the starting prices.

According to the prices available right now, the cheapest for game one is $42, for game two $29 and if the third game does happen, the prices haven't been determined yet.

Oklahoma Super Regional location

The UCLA Bruins will play at home at Easton Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

On the back of a commanding regular season performance, the Bruins earned the home advantage given they're more highly seeded and ranked than their East Coast opponents.

UCLA Super Regional Schedule

Date: Thursday, May 23, Thursday, May 24, and Saturday, May 25, if necessary.

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET on May 23 and 10 p.m. ET on May 24. May 25 to be determined.

Location: Easton Stadium, Los Angeles, California.

Channel: ESPN2

How to watch UCLA vs. Georgia?

The Bruins Super Regional will air on ESPN2. You can watch ESPN2 on the ESPN app or through the following streaming providers:

DirecTV Stream

Sling Orange

Sling Orange + Blue

Fubo

YouTube TV

DirecTV Stream Ultimate

Fubo Elite

Spectrum TV Choice

Xfinity Choice TV

Vidgo