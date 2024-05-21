UCLA Softball Super Regional Tickets 2024: Price, where to buy, location, dates, schedule, and more 

After a dominating regular season, the No. 6 UCLA Bruins will clash with the No. 11 Georgia Bulldogs in the Los Angeles Super Regional. The Bruins are on an 11-game winning streak and made quick work of Grand Canyon and Virginia Tech in the NCAA Regionals.
The Bruins will have home-field advantage on their Super Regional, which will be played at Easton Stadium in Los Angeles, California. The first game in the series is scheduled for May 23rd, with a second one on the 24th. If necessary to determine the best of the three series, a third game will be played on the 25th.
UCLA Softball Super Regional Tickets 2024
The tickets for UCLA versus Georgia Super Regional are retailing online at Seat Geek. However, no individual listings seem to be available at the moment on the website, with the webpage only showing which will be the starting prices.
According to the prices available right now, the cheapest for game one is $42, for game two $29 and if the third game does happen, the prices haven't been determined yet.
Oklahoma Super Regional location
The UCLA Bruins will play at home at Easton Stadium in Los Angeles, California.
On the back of a commanding regular season performance, the Bruins earned the home advantage given they're more highly seeded and ranked than their East Coast opponents.
UCLA Super Regional Schedule
Date: Thursday, May 23, Thursday, May 24, and Saturday, May 25, if necessary.
Time: 9:30 p.m. ET on May 23 and 10 p.m. ET on May 24. May 25 to be determined.
Location: Easton Stadium, Los Angeles, California.
Channel: ESPN2
How to watch UCLA vs. Georgia?
The Bruins Super Regional will air on ESPN2. You can watch ESPN2 on the ESPN app or through the following streaming providers:
- DirecTV Stream
- Sling Orange
- Sling Orange + Blue
- Fubo
- YouTube TV
- DirecTV Stream Ultimate
- Fubo Elite
- Spectrum TV Choice
- Xfinity Choice TV
- Vidgo