UConn baseball 2025 season preview: 3 biggest games, key players, predictions and more

UConn baseball enjoyed a fairly successful season this year. The Huskies continued its domination of the Big East, winning the regular season title for the fourth time in a row with a 17-4 conference record. Although they failed to win a single game in the Big East championship, they made the postseason for the sixth successive season.

Seeded 3rd in the Norman Regional, the Huskies beat the tournament's hosts and the No. 9 national seed, the Oklahoma Sooners, twice to win their second NCAA regional in three years. They finished the season 35-26 overall after being swept by the Florida State Seminoles in the Tallahassee Super Regional.

Jim Penders will enter his 22nd season as the Huskies head coach next year. He will look to keep the program's momentum next year, working with his staff in the offseason to put the pieces in place. Let's preview UConn ahead of the 2025 NCAA baseball season.

3 key games for UConn baseball in the 2025 season

1. Creighton Bluejays

The Bluejays finished the 2024 season with a 7-13 conference record and lost a three-game series to the Huskies in the regular season. However, they had a decent season after finishing 35-17 overall.

The Bluejays coach, Ed Servais, will retire after the 2025 season. It could motivate the team to make a solid push for glory. This could be a threat to the Huskies' defense of their Big East regular season crown next year.

2. Georgetown Hoyas

The Hoyas finished third in the Big East regular season with a 13-7 conference record and reached the Big East championship final. The Huskies swept them in a three-game away series during the regular season this year. The Hoyas will look to pose a bigger threat to them and fuel their ambitions in 2025.

3. St. John's Red Storm

The Red Storm were the Huskies' closest challengers in the Big East regular season, finishing with a 14-7 conference record. They also won the Big East championship following a 4-2 win over the Hoyas.

Although the Huskies beat them in a three-game home series this year, the Red Storm will be keen to bounce back in 2025 and push them all the way in the regular season.

Key players for the UConn Huskies in 2025

1. Matt Garbowski, C

Garbowski was one of the Huskies' most reliable hitters this year. The junior hit four home runs and drove in 20 runs, with an average of .285. He is likely to be the most experienced hitter for the Huskies next year and will look to lead the roster at the plate with his consistency.

2. Maddix Dalena, 1B

Dalena performed well at the plate for the Huskies in his sophomore season this year. He hit 13 home runs while recording 43 RBIs, averaging .242 in 54 starts. His performances earned him a spot in the All-Big East Second Team.

Dalena proved he has the talent to play a major role in the Huskies' offense next year. He will be keen to impress, given that a solid season at the plate could earn him a draft selection next year.

3. Ian Cooke, RHP

Cooke was one of the standouts in the Huskies' bullpen this year. He finished the season 5-2, striking out 85 batters with an ERA of 4.54 in 67.1 innings pitched across 17 appearances.

With the Huskies losing some of their top arms due to eligibility rules and the draft, Cooke could play a major role at the forefront of their bullpen in the 2025 season.

Predicting UConn Huskies' 2025 season

The Huskies' shrewd work to recruit D3 stars ahead of the 2024 season paid off, as witnessed by their run to the super regionals. They will be expected to stick to their strategy this offseason, relying on experienced players to carry their challenge in 2025.

The Huskies will be favorites to win the Big East regular season title in 2025 and rely on that to make the postseason. They could win an NCAA regional next year but have an outside chance of making their first College World Series appearance since 1979.

