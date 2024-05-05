Utah vs Oregon Game 3 Prediction, Odds and Picks - May 5, College Baseball 2024

In some Pac-12 baseball action on Sunday afternoon, the 25th-ranked Utah Utes (29-15, 14-9 Pac-12) will square off against the Oregon Ducks (32-14, 14-9). The teams had their Friday game postponed and had to play a doubleheader on Saturday, where Oregon won 7-5 and then 5-1.

Neither team has officially announced their starting pitcher, but the projected starters are Colter McAnelly and Kevin Seitter. Freshman right-hander McAnelly (4-2, 3.50 ERA) has been doing decently well and limited the UCLA Bruins to three runs in 5.2 innings of work. Senior righty Seitter (3-0, 4.85 ERA) takes the ball for the Ducks and is coming off seven innings of one-run ball in the victory over Oregon State last time out.

Will the Oregon Ducks complete the sweep, or can the Utah Utes salvage the final game?

Utah vs. Oregon Game 3 Odds

Team Odds Utah -110 Oregon -110

How to watch Utah vs. Oregon Game 3

The game will not be streamed outside of the Pac-12 website and the two programs' individual websites. Outside of that, it will not be airing until a replay later in the day.

The Oregon Ducks have controlled the first two matchups and come into this game with a chance to sweep and pass the Utah Utes in the standings with their Pac-12 record. The Utes also went 0 for 2 on stolen base chances in the first two games, so they cannot be a threat to steal bases in this game.

Colter McAnelly has to showcase his ability to limit runs, as he has allowed seven runs in 10.2 innings (three games). Kevin Seitter has been pitching more consistently, allowing three runs or fewer in three of his last four starts. He can also eat innings, as he is coming off a 109-pitch outing in his previous start.

The Ducks will hit well in this contest if Saturday's games are any sign of things to come. Go with the Oregon Ducks to pick up the sweep.

Prediction: Oregon Ducks -110