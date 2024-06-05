Vance Honeycutt MLB draft: 5 landing spots for North Carolina outfielder ft. Seattle Mariners

The 2024 college baseball season continues for Vance Honeycutt. The North Carolina outfielder moves on into super regional play this weekend. Honeycutt is a much anticipated MLB Draft prospect. Coming into 2024, some even thought that Honeycutt could be the top pick in the MLB Draft.

Honeycutt is hitting .304 on the season with 24 home runs, 62 RBIs and 28 stolen bases. The down side, though, with 81 strikeouts in 222 at bats.

The massive whiff numbers have scared MLB scouts, with Honeycutt expected to slide into the middle of the first round. Who could nab the six-foot-three outfielder? Here are five guesses at Honeycutt's ultimate destination.

Five MLB Draft landing spots for Vance Honeycutt

North Carolina outfielder Vance Honeycutt is a high risk/high reward prospect in the upcoming MLB Draft.

#5 Milwaukee Brewers

The Brewers have a great farm system and certainly aren't afraid of a toolsy prospect.

In fact, the Brewers themselves have the eighth most strikeouts in MLB despite being tied for scoring the second most runs. Honeycutt's speed would play well too, as the Brewers are third in MLB in stolen bases. Milwaukee picks 17th and could grab Honeycutt at that spot.

#4 San Francisco Giants

The Giants could use an upgrade of both punch and speed and Honeycutt could be an attractive addition.

The Giants are 23rd in MLB in home runs and are dead-last in stolen bases. Honeycutt's upside would help the Giants in both power and speed areas. The Giants hold the 13th pick, which is toward the high end of recent Honeycutt projections.

#3 Detroit Tigers

The Tigers are offensively challenged and in the midst of a youth movement, so they could make a logical spot for Honeycutt.

Detroit is 21st in MLB in batting average, 18th in runs scored and 20th in home runs. Not to mention, Detroit is 28th in stolen bases. Comerica Park is a big, spacious venue that could use athletic outfielders. Detroit picks 11th and could be tempted by Honeycutt there.

#2 New York Mets

The Mets could use some youth in the outfield, and Honeycutt might be their answer. New York has a quality infield and some pitching standouts, but their outfield is both old and not exceptionally skilled.

The Mets pick 19th, and it would be surprising if Honeycutt lasted beyond the Mets' pick.

#1 Seattle Mariners

Honeycutt and Julio Rodriguez could be a right-handed power duo to lead Seattle to elusive postseason success.

As a team, the Mariners are hitting just .223, which is next to worst in MLB. For that matter, Seattle is tied for 25th in runs scored. The Mariners also hold the 15th pick in the upcoming draft. Vance Honeycutt could be the young bat to help lift the offense to the next level.

Which MLB team do you think will take a shot at Vance Honeycutt? We'd love to hear your feedback below in our comments section:

