Vanderbilt vs Georgia prediction, odds & picks - May 3, college baseball 2024

The 13th-ranked Vanderbilt Commodores and the 18th-ranked Georgia Bulldogs will clash in Southeastern Conference action to open up their three-game series at Foley Field. The Commodores (32-13, 11-10 SEC) are coming off an 8-7 11-inning home win over the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

Meanwhile, The Bulldogs (32-12, 10-11) are on a two-game winning streak, coming off a 9-3 road win over the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Commodores are sending right-hander Bryce Cunningham (6-2, 3.98 ERA) to the mound here. The Bulldogs are countering with righty Leighton Finley (3-1, 5.10 ERA). Which team will take the opening game of this three-game set?

Vanderbilt vs Georgia baseball odds

Team Odds Vanderbilt +100 Georgia -130

Vanderbilt vs Georgia baseball head-to-head

The Georgia Bulldogs have the all-time series lead 124-117, which dates back to 1897. Vanderbilt swept the three-game set last season in Vanderbilt, outscoring Georgia 29-10 in those three games.

How to watch Vanderbilt vs Georgia

The game will air on the SEC Network+, which you can access through ESPN or ESPN+.

Vanderbilt vs Georgia prediction

There is a significant difference between the ability to hit for power. Vanderbilt has combined to hit 50 home runs and have a .472 slugging percentage as a unit. Meanwhile, Georgia has more than doubled the long ball output with 113 homers and a .596 team slugging percentage.

Bryce Cunningham has pitched well for the Commodores. However, he has allowed 11 home runs in 61.0 innings or a little better than one every 5.1 innings. Georgia should dominate on the offensive side of the game and be led by Charlie Condon, who has a 1.651 OPS with 30 home runs and 63 RBIs. This team has been excellent at stealing bases with 21 stolen bases on 23 attempts. So they will not make too many mistakes on the bases either.

The Georgia Bulldogs should put their power to good use in this game and hit powerful blasts against Cunningham. Expect them to win the game a little higher than expected.