Virginia Baseball Roster 2023: Complete Depth Chart, Positions, Coaching Staff, and Players

Despite crashing out of the Men’s College World Series (MCWS), Virginia had a thrilling 2023 college baseball season. The Cavaliers made their sixth trip to Omaha in program history and the second time in three years after crushing Duke Blue Devils 12-2 to bag the Charlottesville Super Regional title.

UVA faced Florida Gators, Oral Roberts Golden Eagles, and TCU Horned Frogs in its series bracket. Unfortunately, they suffered a 6-5 defeat to the No. 2 seed Gators before losing 4-3 to the Horned Frogs. The two single-run losses closed out Virginia's 2023 season at Omaha.

Virginia Cavaliers Baseball Roster

Going into the College World Series, Cavaliers presented a much deeper and superior pitching staff, with Justin Rubin and Harrison Didawick firing on all cylinders. UVA’s best hitter Jake Gelof was notorious for punishing fastball-throwing pitchers.

#2 Ethan O'Donnell - OF

#3 Kyle Teel - C/INF

#4 Jay Woolfolk - RHP

#5 Luke Hanson - INF

#6 Griff O'Ferrall - INF

#7 Henry Godbout - INF

#8 Casey Saucke - INF

#9 Travis Reifsnider - C/OF

#10 Bradley Hodges - LHP

#12 Justin Rubin - INF

#13 Tommy Courtney - OF

#14 Jack O'Connor - RHP

#15 Evan Blanco - LHP

#16 Anthony Stephan - INF

#17 Jacob Hodorovich - RHP

#18 Juan De la Cruz - INF

#19 Alex Greene - OF/RHP

#20 Connelly Early - LHP

#21 Colin Tuft - C/OF

#22 Jake Gelof - INF

#23 Ethan Anderson - C/UTL

#25 Matthew Buchanan - LHP/UTL

#27 Avery Mabe - RHP

#28 Nick Parker - RHP

#29 Johnny Ormsby - LHP

#30 Kevin Jaxel - RHP

#31 Angelo Tonas - LHP

#32 Jake Berry - LHP

#33 Aidan Teel - RHP/UTL

#34 Harrison Didawick - OF

#35 Cullen McKay - RHP

#36 Brian Edgington - RHP

#37 Chris Baker - OF

#38 Dean Kampschror - LHP

#39 Chase Hungate - RHP

#40 Evan Dobias - RHP

#45 Luke Schauer - LHP

Virginia Cavaliers Baseball Coaching Staff

Despite the Cavaliers' crashing out of CWS, we can safely conclude that coach Brian O’Connor is loved and respected by the boys. He has a more hands-on approach with his coaching strategy, being deeply involved with player growth on and off the pitch. He found a way to make impressive comebacks, especially after the opening loss to Florida.

Brian O'Connor - Head Coach

Kevin McMullan - Associate Head Coach

Drew Dickinson - Assistant Coach

Matt Kirby - Assistant Coach

Brian McGuire - Associate Athletic Trainer (Baseball)

Ed Nordenschild - Associate Athletics Director for Strength and Conditioning/Head Strength & Conditioning Coach for Olympic Sports

Virginia Cavaliers Baseball Support Staff

Hunter Hart - Graduate Student Manager

John Hendry - Director of Player Development & Scouting

Bryce Rosenberg - Recruiting and Operations Assistant

Justin Armistead - Assistant AD for Baseball Administration

Virginia Cavaliers Baseball Roster: A Peak into 2024

The Cavaliers ended their 2023 season 50-15, bringing the careers of Jake Gelof and Kyle Teel at Virginia to a possible end at this level. Both juniors are poised to rank high in the upcoming MLB draft. Coach O'Connor has already pulled three grad transfers from the portal, along with the recruitment of a dozen freshmen. Thus, rebuilding the roster for the 2024 season won't be a huge hassle.

