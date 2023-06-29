Wake Forest baseball roster 2023: Complete depth chart, positions, coaching staff and players

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons is a baseball team representing Wake Forest University. We have seen them participate in NCAA Division I college baseball competitions as well as the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC).
The team won the 1995 College World Series, which also happens to be the last time they played in it. So far, the Demon Deacons have made three College World Series appearances, and we hope to see more of them in coming seasons.
Coached by Tom Walter, the team has its home at David F. Couch Ballpark and has its colors as gold and black. As of 2023, Tom Walter has completed 14 seasons as the head coach since he took over in 2010.
This article delves into the Demon Deacons’ roster detailing the players, positions, and coaching staff.
Wake Forest baseball roster
- #0 Lucas Costello - OF
- #1 Jackson Kraemer - OF
- #2 William Ray - RHP
- #3 Danny Corona - INF
- #4 Rhett Lowder - RHP
- #5 Pierce Bennett - OF/INF
- #6 Justin Johnson - INF
- #7 Marek Houston - INF
- #8 Nick Kurtz - OF/INF
- #9 Andrew Noland - INF
- #10 Ben Shenosky - RHP
- #11 Chase Walter - RHP
- #12 Adam Cecere - OF/INF
- #13 Carson Cotugno - RHP
- #14 Camden Minacci - RHP
- #15 Hudson Lee - LHP
- #16 Gio Cuerto - C
- #17 Zach Johnston - LHP
- #19 Crawford Wade - LHP
- #20 Derek Crum - LHP
- #21 Jack Winnay - INF
- #22 Teddy McGraw - RHP
- #23 Josh Hartle - LHP
- #24 Tommy Hawke - OF/INF
- #25 Brock Wilken - INF/C
- #26 Seth Keener - RHP
- #27 Bennett Lee - C
- #28 Cole Roland - RHP
- #29 Kyle Joye - OF
- #30 Michael Massey - RHP
- #31 Jake Reinisch - INF/OF
- #33 Chris Katz - C
- #35 Will Andrews - RHP
- #36 Evan Maloney - RHP
- #40 Reed Mascolo - RHP
- #42 Joe Ariola - LHP
- #51 Sean Sullivan - LHP
Wake Forest baseball coaching staff
- Tom Walter - Head Coach
- Bill Cilento - Associate Head Coach
- Corey Muscara - Associate Coach
- Matt Wessinger - Volunteer Assistant Coach
- Will Craig - Student Assistant Coach
Wake Forest baseball support staff
- Jeff Strahm - Associate Head Athletic Trainer, Director of Olympic Sports
- Mark Seaver - Assistant Director, Sports Performance
- Dir Kristen Nicholson - Biomechanist
- Tony Joyce - Director, Equipment Services
- Mike McFerran - Pitching Lab Coordinator
- Mickey Bassett - Director of Baseball Operations
- Rachel Conway - Sports Psychologist
- Paul Grycewicz - Bullpen Catcher
- John Meany - Bullpen Catcher
- Lyle Pfingst - Bullpen Catcher
Get the latest college baseball news, Men's CWS 2023 predictions, & analysis @ SK College baseball.