Wake Forest baseball roster 2023: Complete depth chart, positions, coaching staff and players

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons is a baseball team representing Wake Forest University. We have seen them participate in NCAA Division I college baseball competitions as well as the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC).

The team won the 1995 College World Series, which also happens to be the last time they played in it. So far, the Demon Deacons have made three College World Series appearances, and we hope to see more of them in coming seasons.

Coached by Tom Walter, the team has its home at David F. Couch Ballpark and has its colors as gold and black. As of 2023, Tom Walter has completed 14 seasons as the head coach since he took over in 2010.

This article delves into the Demon Deacons’ roster detailing the players, positions, and coaching staff.

Wake Forest baseball roster

#0 Lucas Costello - OF

#1 Jackson Kraemer - OF

#2 William Ray - RHP

#3 Danny Corona - INF

#4 Rhett Lowder - RHP

#5 Pierce Bennett - OF/INF

#6 Justin Johnson - INF

#7 Marek Houston - INF

#8 Nick Kurtz - OF/INF

#9 Andrew Noland - INF

#10 Ben Shenosky - RHP

#11 Chase Walter - RHP

#12 Adam Cecere - OF/INF

#13 Carson Cotugno - RHP

#14 Camden Minacci - RHP

#15 Hudson Lee - LHP

#16 Gio Cuerto - C

#17 Zach Johnston - LHP

#19 Crawford Wade - LHP

#20 Derek Crum - LHP

#21 Jack Winnay - INF

#22 Teddy McGraw - RHP

#23 Josh Hartle - LHP

#24 Tommy Hawke - OF/INF

#25 Brock Wilken - INF/C

#26 Seth Keener - RHP

#27 Bennett Lee - C

#28 Cole Roland - RHP

#29 Kyle Joye - OF

#30 Michael Massey - RHP

#31 Jake Reinisch - INF/OF

#33 Chris Katz - C

#35 Will Andrews - RHP

#36 Evan Maloney - RHP

#40 Reed Mascolo - RHP

#42 Joe Ariola - LHP

#51 Sean Sullivan - LHP



Wake Forest baseball coaching staff

Tom Walter - Head Coach

Bill Cilento - Associate Head Coach

Corey Muscara - Associate Coach

Matt Wessinger - Volunteer Assistant Coach

Will Craig - Student Assistant Coach

Wake Forest baseball support staff

Jeff Strahm - Associate Head Athletic Trainer, Director of Olympic Sports

Mark Seaver - Assistant Director, Sports Performance

Dir Kristen Nicholson - Biomechanist

Tony Joyce - Director, Equipment Services

Mike McFerran - Pitching Lab Coordinator

Mickey Bassett - Director of Baseball Operations

Rachel Conway - Sports Psychologist

Paul Grycewicz - Bullpen Catcher

John Meany - Bullpen Catcher

Lyle Pfingst - Bullpen Catcher

