WATCH: Alabama players uphold cigar-smoking tradition vs. Tennessee after qualifying for 2024 women’s CWS

Alabama's softball team upheld the cigar-smoking tradition after winning the Knoxville Super Regional over Tennessee. It also saw them progressing in the 2024 Women's College World Series.

The No.14-seed Crimson Tide were seen passing around and smoking cigars after they won the decider of their best-of-three super-regional series over third-ranked Tennessee, 4-1.

Here's the video:

Expand Tweet

Trending

Although the celebration violates the rules of the NCAA, it has been a tradition in the rivalry of both teams. It originated on the football field and has been passed on in the softball pitch.

Tradition states that the winner between the two teams will smoke cigars. With what's at stake in the Knoxville Super Regional, it was appropriate to bring out the cigars.

It began in 1961 under the tenure of coach Paul W. "Bear" Bryant after one of the members of his coaching staff, assistant coach Jim Goostree, distributed the cigars after the Crimson Tide beat Tennessee, 34-3. It snapped Alabama's seven-year winless drought against Tennessee.

Alabama, with a 2-1 victory in its super regional series with Tennessee, exacted revenge from their regular-season series loss, where the Volunteers beat them 2-1. However, Alabama's win was more valuable, allowing them to qualify for the WCWS.

Alabama wins Knoxville Super Regional on Riley Valentine's grand slam

Alabama emerged victorious in the Super Regional decider in Knoxville after Riley Valentine smacked a two-out grand slam over the left-field wall, handing the Crimson Tide an early 4-0 lead.

Expand Tweet

Valentine's big-time hit would give Jocelyn Briski confidence to keep Alabama on top. Briski held the Volunteers scoreless through six innings, allowing only two hits.

Tennessee broke out of the scoreless drought in the seventh after Briski hit a pitcher and surrendered two singles, reducing the deficit to 4-1. Alabama replaced the starter with Kayla Beaver, who ended the game by getting the final two out.

Expand Tweet

No. 3-seed Tennesseee raced to a 1-0 lead in the series with a 3-2 win in Game 1. Alabama forced a decider on a 3-2, 14-inning victory in the second game.

The Crimson Tide joined No. 1 Texas Longhorns, No. 2 Oklahoma Sooners, No. 4 Florida, No. 5 Oklahoma State, No. 6 UCLA Bruins, No. 8 Stanford Cardinal and No. 10 Duke Blue Devils in qualifying for the WCWS and is the lowest seed among the eight teams.

The eight-team field is split into two groups of four, and each group will battle in a double-elimination tournament. The two group winners will meet in a best-of-three finale to determine the 2024 champion. Bracket 1 features Texas, Florida, Oklahoma State and Stanford, while Oklahoma, UCLA, Duke and Alabama fight each other in Bracket 2.