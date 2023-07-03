What is the MLB Draft league? Top 5 things to know about the event in 2023

The new season of the MLB draft league begins on July 5 and is a split-season league that changes from amatuer to professional at their halfway point. It is a very interesting concept to help players get noticed by one of the 30 MLB organizations that would not otherwise.

But what are some things that you need to know about the MLB draft league before it officially kicks off on Wednesday? Let's take a look at the league and discuss it.

5. Six teams play in the MLB draft league

When MLB decided to cut down on the number of minor league affiliates that a team could have, that meant a lot of minor league teams became unaffiliated with a specific team. However, this league features some teams that were affiliated with major league clubs at one point.

The six teams in the MLB draft league are the Frederick Keys, Mahoning Valley Scrappers, State College Spikes, Trenton Thunder, West Virginia Black Bears and Williamsport Crosscutters. With the teams all being located within the northeastern portion of the United States, that really helps with travel.

4. Managers have MLB experience

It is nice to have managers that have experience playing at the highest level and that is exactly what this league has for its players. The six managers for at least the first two seasons are Coco Crisp, Jedd Gyorko, Jeff Manto, Dave Trembly, Homer Bush, Joe Oliver and Jesse Litsch.

3. The format of the league

The league began back on June 1 and wraps up on July 4 for the first portion of the year. This season features amateur and draft-eligible players and is 30 games per team.

The second half of the year is from July 7 through a championship game being on September 4. This portion is for professional players that are no longer considered amateurs and is 50 games per team.

2. How many players have had success in the MLB draft league?

Since the beginning of the league in 2021, players have found success. There have been 86 different players that have been drafted by MLB teams, around 50 undrafted free agents sign with a team and four players from the second half of the season get their contract purchased by a Major League Baseball team.

The highest pick thus far was in the sixth round (171st overall) as shortstop Nate Ochoa was selected by the Washington Nationals.

1. MLB draft league: Locations

The six home stadiums are: Nyemo Field at Harry Grove Stadium, Eastwood Field, Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, Trenton Thunder Ballpark, Monongalia County Ballpark and Muncy Bank Park at Historic Bowman Field.

