What radio station are the College World Series games on? Details on NCAA baseball championship's Game Coverage

The 2024 College World Series is gearing up to begin on Friday, and there are a lot of different ways to keep track of all the action. With the games happening throughout the work week and fans not being able to watch every single pitch, they can also listen to the game on the radio instead of watching the games.
The radio stations are going to differ depending on where people are listening from, but there's a national channel
How to listen to College World Series games on radio?
There are some different ways to listen to the 2024 College World Series on radio. The easiest way is to tune into ESPN Radio on SiriusXM, as they will be airing every game on the radio on Channel 84.
If you do not have Sirius Radio, they have an offer of three months for $1 that you can take advantage of for the College World Series.
College World Series schedule 2024
The 2024 College World Series will be taking place between Friday, June 14 - Thursday, June 20.
Each day, there will be two games taking place at 2 pm and 7 pm ET. Below is the breakdown of the schedule for each day prior to the College World Series Championship.
Friday, June 14
- Game 1: North Carolina vs. Virginia
- Game 2: Tennessee vs. Florida State
Saturday, June 15
- Game 3: Kentucky vs. NC State
- Game 4: Texas A&M vs. Florida
Sunday, June 16
- Game 5: TBD vs. TBD
- Game 6: TBD vs. TBD
Monday, June 17
- Game 7: TBD vs. TBD
- Game 8: TBD vs. TBD
Tuesday, June 18
- Game 9: TBD vs. TBD
- Game 10: TBD vs. TBD
Wednesday, June 19
- Game 11: TBD vs. TBD
- Game 12: TBD vs. TBD
Thursday, June 20
- Game 13: TBD vs. TBD
- Game 14: TBD vs. TBD
The College World Series Championship will be a best-of-three series between the winners of each bracket.
The games will take place from June 22-24 and the first team to two wins will be crowned the College World Series Champions. These games will also be on SiriusXM Radio.
Highest-paid college baseball coach, who? More on the top 10 highest-paid head coaches in 2024