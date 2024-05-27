What is rain delay in baseball? Taking a look at the NCAA rules

A rain delay happens when a baseball game is delayed due to rain or the threat of rain. Game officials determine the course of action when such an event occurs.

They either stop the game until the rain subsides or cancel the game and reset to an available playdate for the two teams.

As per NCAA rules, a college baseball game that has been stopped due to inclement weather, darkness, light failure, or curfew may resume at a predetermined point of completion, depending on the agreement by competing institutions before the start of the game, conference, or tournament policy.

Halted-game rule on rain delay

A halted game should resume during the inning when it was stopped. Each team's lineups and batting orders should remain the same and are subject to substitution rules.

Any player who played before the game was stopped must still be in the lineup on the resumption of play. He could be ineligible for the remainder of the game if he isn't listed in the lineup.

The procedure may also be used in non-conference games, but the agreement clearly should be mutually agreed by officials of competing institutions before the start of the contest. In some instances, umpires rule unfinished games "no contest" if they do not meet the conditions of a regulation game.

A league, conference or tournament committee could complete a regulation tie game from the point at which the game was halted. If the game is stopped again and the score is tied, it's considered a draw.

Meanwhile, if a halted game is part of a doubleheader, it will be placed as the opener of the two-game program for the day. If the halted game is scheduled on a doubleheader, it will be the first game of a three-game lineup.

College World Series Weather Policy

If a College World Series game (or games) gets (get) disrupted by inclement weather, the game will continue in the order it's scheduled, as per the NCAA. If the weather changes the date, the rescheduled game will still precede any future games.

As for the game tickets, the ticket will still be used even if the game date is reset due to weather. Fans are asked to hold on to their ticket, as it will be scanned for use during the new start time.

Fans should keep the game ticket from the original game to re-enter the stadium for play continuation. If the games are postponed completely, "fans should follow the game listed on their updated mobile ticket," as there are no refunds on tickets.

