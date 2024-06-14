What is Rocco's Jello Shot Challenge organized by Volunteer Club? Closer look at 2024 MCWS gameday fun at Tennessee

The Rocco's Jello Shot Challenge is one of the more exciting non-baseball events going on throughout the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. The annual event is going to be part of The Volunteer Club this year to help Tennessee's NIL collective.

Throughout the 2024 College World Series, fans are able to purchase jello shots and select which team to give their shot for. The establishment keeps track of how many shots are purchased for each team and consistently updates the scoreboard on social media, as well as inside Rocco's Pizza and Catina.

From 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. CT today, the Volunteer Club will be associated with Rocco's Jello Shot Challenge. Fans can purchase jello shots for $10, with a $5 price for the shot and the additional $5 going to the Volunteer Club.

Trending

This will occur two hours before each Tennessee game. Outside of the two hours before the Volunteers' games, the Rocco's Jello Shot Challenge will operate as per usual.

Which team has done the best so far in the 2024 Rocco's Jello Shot Challenge?

According to the most recent update as of this writing, the North Carolina Tar Heels hold the lead with 501 total jello shots purchased. The team that secures the most drinks at the end of the College World Series is given a donation by Rocco's which is intended to help resolve campus issues.

The 2024 College World Series has gotten off to a hot start as they had a record for the first day as 1,621 jello shots were purchased on Thursday. To look at how much money this raises for the colleges, last year, the Jello Shot Challenge was able to send $142,464 to campus food banks for the participating teams and Heartland Food Bank.

A good way to be in the running for winning Rocco's Jello Shot Challenge would be to make the College World Series Finals. That would mean the Tennessee Volunteers and the Texas A&M Aggies have the best chance as they have the best odds to win the national championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback