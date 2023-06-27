What is the single season home run record? Listing top 10 instances from the college baseball record books

The NCAA baseball single season home run record has remained in place for nearly four decades. With Florida Gators two-way star Jac Caglianone finishing in the top 10 of the all-time single season leaderboard, take a look at the top 10 marks in NCAA history below.

#1 Pete Incaviglia - 48 (single season home run record)

Pete Incaviglia hit 48 home runs as a member of the Oklahoma State Cowboys in 1985. The mark has remained the single season home run record for nearly 40 yeras.

Incaviglia was drafted eighth overall in the 1985 MLB Draft. He hit 206 career home runs in 12 MLB seasons.

#2 Jeff Ledbetter - 42

Jeff Ledbetter set the single season home run record three years prior to Pete Incaviglia. He hit 42 home runs as a member of the Florida State Seminoles in 1982.

Ledbetter was drafted 26th overall in the 1982 MLB Draft. He never reached the MLB.

#3 Lance Berkman - 41

Lance Berkman hit 41 home runs as a member of the Rice Owls in 1997. He was drafted 16th overall in the 1997 MLB Draft. Berkman hit 366 career home runs in 15 MLB seasons.

#4 Brandon Larson - 40

Brandon Larson hit 40 home runs as a member of the LSU Tigers in 1997. He was drafted 14th overall in the 1997 MLB Draft and hit eight career home runs in four MLB seasons.

#5 Steve Hacker - 37

Steve Hacker hit 37 home runs as a member of the Missouri State Bears in 1995. He was drafted in the 14th round of the 1995 MLB Draft, but never reached the MLB.

#6 Mike Willes - 35

Mike Willes hit 35 home runs as a member of the BYU Cougars in 1988. Willes was never drafted and never reached the MLB.

#T-7 Daylan Holt - 34

Daylan Holt hit 34 home runs as a member of the Texas A&M Aggies in 1999. He was drafted in the third round of the 2000 MLB Draft. Holt never reached the MLB.

#T-7 Troy Glaus - 34

Troy Glaus hit 34 home runs as a member of the UCLA Bruins in 1997. He was drafted third overall in the 1997 MLB Draft. Glaus hit 320 career home runs in 13 MLB seasons.

#T-9 Jac Caglianone - 33

Jac Caglianone hit 33 home runs as a member of the Florida Gators this season. He will not be eligible for the MLB Draft until 2024.

#T-9 Nate Gold - 33

Nate Gold hit 33 home runs as a member of the Gonzaga Bulldogs in 2002. He was drafted in the 10th round of the 2002 MLB Draft. Gold never reached the MLB.

#T-9 Kevin Mench - 33

Kevin Mench hit 33 home runs as a member of the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens in 1998. He was drafted in the fourth round of the 1999 MLB Draft. Mench hit 89 career home runs in eight MLB seasons.

#T-9 Joe Dillon - 33

Joe Dillon hit 33 home runs as a member of the Texas Tech Red Raiders in 1997. He was drafted in the seventh round of the 1997 MLB Draft. Dillon hit three career home runs in four MLB seasons.

#T-9 Frank Fazzini - 33

Frank Fazzini hit 33 home runs as a member of the Florida State Seminoles in 1985. He was drafted in the 19th round of the 1985 MLB Draft. Fazzini never reached the MLB.

