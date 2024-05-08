What time does Alabama play Troy? Start time, TV Channel, live stream - May 7th, College Baseball 2024

The Alabama Crimson Tide will clash with the No. 21 Troy Trojans in an inter-conference regular season game this Tuesday night. The game will be played in Troy, Alabama, at Riddle-Pace Field and is set to start at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The Trojans have won four out of their five previous games, beating Alabama State in a single game 12-3 and the No. 22 Louisiana Ragin Cajuns twice in a three-game series that ended on Sunday.

The Crimson Tide is in worse form, with the Tuscaloosa school losing three out of their last five games. A 10-3 victory over the Ole Miss Rebels on April 27th was followed by two defeats to No. 14 Mississippi State. The Tide closed the three-game series against the Bulldogs, winning 10-5 on Sunday.

How to watch Alabama vs. Troy?

The game will air on ESPN+.

To watch ESPN+ you need to download the ESPN app and subscribe to the service. You can watch ESPN+ on the following devices Apple, Android, and Amazon Fire devices, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Oculus Go, Cox Contour 2, and Contour Stream Player.

Where and when is Alabama vs. Troy?

The game will start at 7:00 p.m. ET and will be played in the house of the Troy Trojans, Riddle-Pace Field in Troy, Alabama.

Alabama's Rob Vaughn on the Crimson Tide's Sunday victory

Alabama managed to avoid complete shame in its series against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, by managing a solid 10-5 victory on Sunday to close the series 1-2. The Crimson Tide's head coach Rob Vaughn opened up about the result, and spoke about the danger his team will face during the SEC tournament later this month:

"State's playing some of the best baseball in the country right now, there's no secret we were pretty banged up this weekend. I got a text from [Alabama softball] coach [Patrick] Murphy a little bit ago saying, 'Your group's gonna be battle tested come tournament time.'"

He also spoke about the work ethic of starting pitcher, Ben Hess:

"I thought that was some of the best he competed all year for us, very unselfish."

Hess threw four innings, allowing just one run although the victory was credited to relief pitcher Braylon Myers. Hess stroked out four hitters but gave up a bag and was credited with an error.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback