What time does Clemson play Wake Forest? Start time, TV Channel, live stream - May 12, College Baseball 2024

The No. 2 Clemson Tigers face off against their ACC rivals, the No. 12 Wake Forest Deacon Demons in an ACC regular-season encounter between two schools of the Carolinas on Sunday, May 12. The game starts at noon ET and will be played in Demon Deacon territory, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

The Clemson Tigers are among the best teams in the nation, backed by their 37-11 record which has them atop the ACC Atlantic division. Their conference record is 17-8, which is three games above their closest chaser, the Florida State Seminoles who are 14-10. Clemson lost the opening game of the series 4-2.

Wake Forest, for its part, has a record 34-16 overall and a conference mark of 13-12 which could do with some improvement. Their home record is a solid 23-7, while their record on their road is a more flimsy 10-8. They're fourth in the Atlantic division standings, below NC State and above Louisville.

How to watch Clemson vs. Wake Forest?

The game will air on the ACC Network. You can watch ACCN through providers like Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM or Vidgo. You can't watch ACCN on ESPN+. However, if your ESPN+ subscription is bundled with Hulu + Live TV, you already have access to the game.

When and where is Clemson vs. Wake Forest?

The game is set to start at noon ET and will be played in Demon Deacon territory, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Chase Burns leads Wake Forest to victory over Clemson

Starting pitcher Chase Burns was key to the Demon Deacons victory over the Tigers on Friday's opening game of the weekend series. Wake Forest prevailed 4-2, with Burns striking out 16 batters. This is the Demon Deacons' seventh straight victory.

Burns (10-1), earned the victory while allowing only two hits, one earned run and one walk in seven innings.

