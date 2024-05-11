What time does Duke play Georgia Tech? Start time, TV Channel, live stream - May 12, College Baseball 2024

The No. 9 Duke Blue Devils face off against their ACC rivals, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in an ACC regular-season encounter on Sunday, May 12. The game is set to start at 1 p.m. ET and will be played at the Russ Chandler Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Blue Devils are having what can be called an overall pretty positive season, boasting a regular season record of 33-14.

Their conference record isn't as rosy, with an ACC mark of 14-10. They have positive records at home (21-8) and on the road (10-6), though, and are on a four-game winning streak.

The Yellow Jackets season hasn't been as impressive, but it can be described as positive also. Their overall record is 28-18, but their conference record is more worrisome, at 12-12. At home, they have a positive mark of 20-8 but have faltered on the road, with a record of 8-9.

How to watch Duke vs. Georgia Tech?

You can watch the Duke vs. Georgia Tech game through the ACC Network Extra. The ACCNX streams through the ESPN app, which you can use on the following devices: Apple, Android, and Amazon Fire devices, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Oculus Go, Cox Contour 2 and Contour Stream Player.

When and where is Duke vs. Georgia Tech?

The game is set to start at 1:00 p.m. ET and will be played at Russ Chandler Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Coach Chris Pollard on Duke's 5-2 win over East Carolina

In midweek, the Blue Devils achieved something the Durham baseball program hadn't achieved since 1996, a victory over the East Carolina Pirates on the road.

The 5-2 win was seen as a positive sign and something to be proud of for Duke coach Chris Pollard:

“It was a really good college baseball game. (I’m) proud of our club. I thought we were really tough in a great college baseball environment. It’s incredible what East Carolina does to put this kind of atmosphere in here on a Tuesday night, it's a super regional type of atmosphere.”

The victory could prove to be an important come selection Sunday, especially if things go south during the ACC tournament.

