What time does East Carolina play Evansville today? Start time, TV Channel, live stream - June 3, Greenville Regional 2024

The East Carolina Pirates (46-16) will play the Evansville Purple Aces (37-24) in the Greenville regional final on Monday, June 3. The game will be held at the Clark-LeClair Stadium in Greenville, North Carolina.

What time does East Carolina play Evansville in Greenville Regional?

The East Carolina vs. Evansville clash will commence at noon ET (11 a.m. CT). The matchup will not be broadcast live on TV.

Date: Monday, June 3

Time: noon ET (11 a.m. CT)

Channel: NA

Where: Clark-LeClair Stadium in Greenville, North Carolina

East Carolina vs. Evansville Live Stream Info

Although the East Carolina vs. Evansville game will not be broadcast on TV, fans can live stream the matchup on ESPN+ and Fubo. Fans can also tune into 107.1 WJPS to listen to the game on the radio.

East Carolina vs. Evansville preview

East Carolina lost its opening game of the NCAA tournament against Evansville 1-4. However, the Pirates bounced back strongly to take down Wake Forest 7-6 on Saturday and VCU 10-7 on Sunday.

In their second game on Sunday, ECU beat Evansville 19-6 to force a deciding game against the Purple Aces on Monday.

Meanwhile, Evansville opened its NCAA tournament with a 4-1 win over East Carolina and then took down VCU 17-11 in its next game. The Purple Aces could have secured a super regionals berth on Sunday but lost to ECU, leading to a rematch between the two teams in the Greenville regional final.

Monday's contest will be the third time ECU will play against Evansville in the past four days. The winner will advance to the super regionals while the loser will be eliminated from the postseason.

When is the 2024 College World Series?

The Men's College World Series will commence on Friday, June 14. However, we still have the final stretch of the regionals followed by the super regionals before getting to the CWS.

Eight teams will make it to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. Furthermore, only two college baseball teams will play in the MCWS finals. The College World Series finals will begin on Saturday, June 22.

