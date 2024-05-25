What time does FSU play Wake Forest today? Start time, TV channel, live stream - May 25, ACC baseball semifinal 2024

On Friday afternoon, The eighth-ranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons will face fifth-ranked Florida State Seminoles in the Atlantic Coast Conference semifinals. The winner of this game advances to the finals on Sunday and plays for an automatic bid into the NCAA tournament. The loser will have to hope their season was good enough by the selection committee to make the tournament.

Here is all we need to know about the upcoming game.

What time does Florida State play Wake Forest?

Date: Saturday, May 25

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: ACC Network

Florida State vs. Wake Forest live stream Info

This ACC semifinal game will be available to stream if not available to watch on linear television. The game is available on the ESPN app and WatchESPN, YouTube TV, fubo TV and Hulu + Live TV.

Florida State vs. Wake Forest prediction

The Seminoles and the Demon Deacons did not meet this season. So this game will be the first time they meet in 2024. Wake Forest had a strong showing in its pool play. It went 2-0 with an 8-1 win over the Pittsburgh Panthers and a 9-5 win against the No. 1 North Carolina Tar Heels.

Florida State went 2-0 in the tournament after a 12-9 win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and a 12-7 win against the Virginia Cavaliers.

Florida State displayed its offense in its two games in the pool play. The team has a slight rest advantage as its game is played eight hours earlier than Wake Forest.

With the Demon Deacons playing a day game after a night game, they can be a bit more fatigued. Expect the Seminoles to come out firing offensively and score enough to win this game.