What time does LSU play South Carolina today? Start time, TV channel, live stream - May 25, SEC baseball semifinal 2024

The 11th-seeded LSU Tigers will clash with the 10th-seeded South Carolina Gamecocks in the Southeastern Conference tournament to see which team will advance to the finals.

This game will be intriguing and show how the NCAA tournament shapes up. The winner of the SEC tournament is awarded an automatic bye for the NCAA tournament.

What time does LSU play South Carolina?

Date: Saturday, May 25

Time: noon ET

Channel: SEC Network

LSU vs. South Carolina Live stream info

Viewers who want to watch the game between the LSU Tigers and the South Carolina Gamecocks but can't access a television need not worry. The game can be live-streamed on the SEC Network, available on ESPN+.

LSU vs. South Carolina past stats

LSU and South Carolina played against one another on Thursday earlier in the SEC tournament. These teams had a slugfest as the Tigers secured an 11-10 victory. The game went back and forth. LSU took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second before South Carolina scored five runs in the bottom of the third inning.

The Tigers immediately struck back to tie the game at five with a four-run fourth inning. Both teams scored a run in the fifth to make it 6-6. LSU scored on an RBI groundout by Tommy White to make it 7-6 Tigers. But South Carolina answered with a four-run sixth inning as Cole Messina and Park Noland each had a two-RBI single, giving them a 10-7 lead.

An expensive error by South Carolina allowed LSU to score two runs. The Gamecocks led 10-9 heading into the ninth inning. Alex Milazzo hit a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning to tie the game at 10 apiece. Meanwhile, Michael Braswell III hit a go-ahead RBI single to take an 11-10 lead. And that is how the game finished.