What time does Nebraska play Penn State today? Start time, TV Channel, live stream - May 26, Big Ten baseball championship 2024

The Big Ten Conference Championship Game will be happening today between the second-seeded Nebraska Cornhuskers and the eighth-seeded Penn State Nittany Lions.

The winner will get the automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament and keep their season alive, while the loser will need to hope that their performance was strong enough to get an at-large bid.

This game is going to be exciting, and with everything on the line, let's take a deeper dive into the Big Ten Conference Tournament Championship Game and discuss what to expect.

What time does Nebraska play Penn State in the Big Ten Championship?

Date: Sunday, May 26

Time: 11 a.m. ET

Channel: Big Ten Network

Nebraska vs. Penn State Live Stream Info

If you cannot watch the game on linear television, the Big Ten Championship Game will be available to stream as well. The game will be available to stream on the Fox Sports app and linear television.

Nebraska Baseball Starting Lineup Today

Joshua Overbeek, 3B Case Sanderson, DH Josh Caron, C Ben Columbus, 1B Gabe Swansen, LF Dylan Carey, SS Cole Evans, RF Riley Silva, CF Rhett Stokes, 2B

The starting pitcher for today's game is right-hander Jackson Brockett.

Penn State Baseball Starting Lineup Today

Joe Jaconski, 1B J.T. Marr, C Adam Cecere, RF Grant Norris, SS Bryce Molinaro, 3B Bobby Marsh, LF Tayven Kelley, CF Matt Maloney, DH Kevin Michaels, 2B

The starting pitcher for the Big Ten Conference Tournament Finals will be righty Travis Luensmann.

Nebraska vs. Penn State Prediction

While the two teams have not met throughout the season, the Penn State Nittany Lions should have the advantage going into this game.

They have only needed to play three games to get to the championship game, while the Nebraska Cornhuskers have needed five due to the first round and a loss. The Cornhuskers also were forced to play a doubleheader on Saturday to get to this point, so their pitching is going to be limited.

This game should be fun and have all the necessary drama, but expect the Nittany Lions to win the Big Ten Conference Tournament as the eighth seed.

