What time does Oklahoma play Duke today? Start time, TV Channel, livestream - June 2, Norman Regional 2024

The Oklahoma Sooners will play the Duke Blue Devils on Sunday, June 2 for their third game in the 2024 Normal regional. The matchup will be held at the L. Dale Mitchell Park in Norman, Oklahoma.

What time does Oklahoma play Duke in Norman Regional?

The Oklahoma vs. Duke clash will commence at 3 p.m. ET (2 p.m. CT). The matchup will be broadcast live on ESPN.

Date: Sunday, June 2

Time: 3 p.m. ET (2 p.m. CT)

Channel: ESPN

Where: L. Dale Mitchell Park in Norman, Oklahoma

Oklahoma vs. Duke live stream info

The Oklahoma vs Duke matchup can be live streamed on ESPN+ and Fubo.

Trending

Fans in Oklahoma can also listen to the game on the radio via SportsTalk 1400 AM/99.3 FM or nationwide on The Varsity app.

Oklahoma vs Duke preview

Oklahoma opened the NCAA tournament with a convincing 14-0 win over Oral Roberts. The Sooners then suffered a 4-1 loss against UConn on Saturday. After the defeat, Oklahoma coach Skip Johnson said:

"We just gotta get ready to play. One pitch at a time, one inning at a time, just win pitches. That’s really what it’s about. Nothing more than that. You got to stay in the process and you can’t look at the result. You gotta look at the process and our process tonight was really good. I think we had two strikeouts and two walks, so that’s a good process.”

Meanwhile, Duke opened its NCAA tournament with a 4-1 loss against UConn. However, the Blue Devils bounced back with a 6-2 win over Oral Roberts on Saturday to remain in the hunt for the Norman regional championship.

When is the 2024 College World Series?

The Men's College World Series will commence on Friday, June 14. However, we still have the final stretch of the regionals followed by the super regionals before getting to the CWS.

Eight teams will make it to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. Furthermore, only two college baseball teams will play in the MCWS finals. The College World Series finals will begin on Saturday, June 22.

