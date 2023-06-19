What time does Oral Roberts baseball play Florida? Start times, TV Channel, live stream info, and more about NCAA World Series 2023

We are underway in the Men's College World Series, and tonight we have the first round of the winner's bracket with Oral Roberts and Florida facing off.

Florida baseball is coming off a dramatic comeback victory against favorites Virginia.

After going down 5-3 heading into the final inning, it took late-game heroics from Wyatt Langford and Ty Evans to take the lead. Both knocked out 1-run homers that tied the game in the 9th.

After Virginia pitchers loaded the bases on walks and hit batters, all it took was a Luke Heyman sacrifice fly to bring the game-winning run across home plate.

Similarly, Oral Roberts found themselves in a climactic opening game of the College World Series.

TCU took control of the game in the later innings, scoring 4 straight runs to push their advantage by 3 runs. Down 5-2, OR second basemen Blaze Brothers smashed a 3-run home run, giving them a clutch 6-5 lead they held on to in the bottom of the 9th.

While neither team is in danger of being eliminated tonight, the winner will have a distinct advantage after the first elimination game today. The winning club will only need one more victory to make it to the Finals.

Start Time of Oral Roberts-Florida

The matchup between 2nd ranked Florida and Oral Roberts' first pitch will be at 7 PM EST.

Where to watch and live stream

The game is on primetime television and will be broadcast on ESPN. Mike Monaco, Kyle Peterson, Chris Burke, and Kris Budden will be on the call.

ESPN has the full spread of the MCWS as the live stream will be on ESPN+.

Betting and Outlook

Tonight will be great versus great. Oral Robers is filled with five and six-year players, and Florida is playing its ace pitcher Hurston Waldrep.

Oral Roberts isn't some Cinderella, they rank top 10 nationally in both Pitching ERA (3.99) and batting average (.322) with the second most hits in the 2023 season.

On the mound for OR is left-handed pitcher Harley Gollert. He comes in with a 10-1 record on the season and strikes out 23.4% of batters.

Now that Florida defeated Virginia, expect the Gators to be favored in every contest until the Finals. That will be the case tonight when they face off against the Golden Eagles.

Florida is a 2.5-run favorite and a -300 favorite on the money line.

