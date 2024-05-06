What time does Oregon State play Gonzaga? Start time, TV Channel, live stream - May 6, College Baseball 2024

The No. 6 Oregon State Beavers (35-12, 14-9 in Pac-12) will play the Gonzaga Bulldogs (19-25, 14-7 in WCC) on Monday (May 6) as we enter the final few weeks of the 2024 college baseball regular season.

The Beavers will visit the Patterson Baseball Complex/Coach Steve Hertz Field for the first time since 2008. The Bulldogs have won four straight games against ranked teams on their home turf.

What time does Oregon State play Gonzaga?

The Oregon State vs. Gonzaga clash will commence at 3 p.m. EDT. As per the Pac-12 website, the game will be broadcast live on the WCC Network.

Date: Monday, May 6

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Channel: WCC Network

Oregon State vs Gonzaga Live Stream Info

Oregon State will travel to play Gonzaga on Monday (May 6)

Fans who don't have cable access can livestream the Oregon State vs. Gonzaga clash on ESPN+ and the WCC sports website. Varsity Network will call the contest on the radio.

Oregon State vs. Gonzaga past stats and H2H record

This will be the third time Oregon State and Gonzaga meet this season. The Beavers completed a clean sweep over the Bulldogs in a two-game series in April.

Notably, Oregon State also leads the overall head-to-head record 20-10 over Gonzaga. In their last matchup, on April 2, the Beavers trounced the Bulldogs 13-5.

Oregon State vs Gonzaga preview

Oregon State recorded a 10-6 win over Washington State in its last game on Sunday. The Beavers have an excellent 21-2 record at home but have struggled on the road, winning just six of 15 away games. They also have an 8-1 record at neutral venues.

Meanwhile, Gonzaga recorded a narrow 10-9 win over Pacific on Sunday. The Bulldogs have a stellar home record, winning 11 of their 13 games. However, their away form has cost them this season, having a dismal 8-23 record on their travels.

While Oregon State will want to register a third win against Gonzaga this season, the Bulldogs will want to keep up their strong record at home when they play host to another ranked team.

