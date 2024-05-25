What time does Tennessee play Mississippi State today? Start time, TV channel, live stream - May 24, College Baseball 2024

The Tennessee Volunteers taking on the Mississippi State Bulldogs is one of the most intriguing games of the Southeastern Conference. The Vols are the top-ranked team in college baseball, while the Bulldogs are 15th in the most recent polls. This game is expected to be one of the best games of the college baseball season.

But where can we watch this game? Let's dive deeper into the Volunteers vs. the Bulldogs game details. The winner will advance to the semifinal to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores.

What time does Tennessee play Mississippi State?

Date: Friday, May 24

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Channel: SEC Network+

Tennessee vs. Mississippi State live stream Info

The Tennesse vs. Mississippi State game will air on SEC Network+ and ESPN+. This game will not air on linear television. The game can also be watched via streaming.

Tennessee vs. Mississippi State prediction

This game will be intriguing, but the Tennessee Volunteers should have the edge. Tennessee lost its first game against the Vanderbilt Commodores 13-4 and then defeated the Texas A&M Aggies 7-4 to get to this point.

Mississippi State won its first-round game against the Ole Miss Rebels 2-1. It then took down the Texas A&M Aggies 5-3 before losing to the Vanderbilt Commodores 4-3 to get to today's game. The Vols have been playing better and should grab the win here.

The Volunteers have been one the deepest lineups in college baseball. They have a .314 team batting average and a 1.028 OPS. With 144 total home runs as a lineup, Tennessee will be a tough lineup to navigate and should be able to take down the Bulldogs' pitching staff.

They have the overall better team and should be in a good spot to win tonight to advance to the SEC tournament semifinals.