What time does Texas Tech play Oklahoma State? Start time, TV Channel, live stream - May 11, College Baseball 2024

The Texas Tech Raiders (30-21, 12-16 in the Big 12) play the No. 19 Oklahoma State Cowboys (33-16, 16-9 in the Big 12) in Game 2 of their three-match series on Saturday, May 11. The contest takes place at the O'Brate Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

What time does Texas Tech play Oklahoma State?

The Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State game will commence at 7 p.m. EDT. However, the game will not be broadcast live on TV.

Date: Saturday, May 11

Time: 7 p.m. EDT

TV Channel: N/A

Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State: Live stream Info

Although there's no live broadcast on TV, the Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State clash can be streamed live on ESPN+. Fans can also listen to the game on the radio on KSPI 93.7 FM, with Rex Holt & Matt Davis calling the plays.

Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State: H2H record

The Texas Tech vs Oklahoma State head-to-head record makes for interesting reading heading into the weekend. The teams are tied with 48 wins each following Game 1 of their series on Friday.

The Cowboys crushed the Raiders 16-4 in the series opener to tie the H2H record. Saturday's game should give one team the advantage in the matchup.

Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State: Preview

The Texas Tech Raiders will play the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Game 2 of their series on Saturday

The Texas Tech Raiders have been going through a rough patch in the past few weeks. They have lost four games in a row, including a clean sweep against Oklahoma in a series before they visited Oklahoma State.

Nonetheless, Texas Tech is on course to reach the Big 12 Championship Tournament. However, the Raiders will need to finish the season strong, and they can start by snapping their losing streak on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma State is on a two-game win streak. The Cowboys previously beat Texas after losing their series against the Longhorns. They will now aim to continue their good run at home for the rest of the regular season.

