What time does UCLA play UC Irvine? Start time, TV Channel, live stream - May 7th, College Baseball 2024

The UCLA Bruins will clash with the No. 16 UC Irvine Anteaters in an inter-conference regular season game this Tuesday night. The game will be played in Irvine, California, at Cicerone Field at Anteater Park and is set to start at 9:00 p.m. ET.

The Bruins aren't having the best of seasons, with an overall record of 16-29. Their Pac-12 record of 6-18 is abysmal. Their home record is slightly above .500 at 12-11, and their away record is 4-16. Nonetheless, they're currently on a winning streak of two games. They defeated Cal State Fullerton in their last two games.

The Anteaters, on the other hand, are rocking high. They are currently ranked No. 16 in the nation, on the back of their 34-10 overall record. Their home record (16-6) and away record (15-4) are equally impressive. They lost their last series, a three-game matchup against Cal Poly where they only won the second game.

How to watch UCLA vs. UC Irvine?

The game will air on ESPN+. To watch ESPN+ you need to download the ESPN app and subscribe to the service. You can watch ESPN+ on the following devices Apple, Android, and Amazon Fire devices, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Oculus Go, Cox Contour 2, and Contour Stream Player. You can also listen to the game on KUCI 88.9 FM.

When and where is UCLA vs. UC Irvine?

The game will start at 9:00 p.m. ET and will be played in the house of the UC Irvine Anteaters, Cicerone Field at Anteater Park in Irvine, California.

UCLA head coach John Savage in the victory over Cal State Fullerton

John Savage seems to think that there's some hope in the abysmal state of the UCLA Bruins baseball program. Before clinching a series victory over Cal State Fullerton over the weekend, the Bruins hadn't managed one for over a month since they won a series against USC in late March. However, Savage thinks they could've:

“We’ve had chances to win a few series, for example, against Oregon and Washington. We just haven’t.”

Furthermore, he thinks the victory on Sunday was a step in the right direction:

“I thought we did a good job, we had walks, hard contact with two strikes, middle of the field and opposite field contact. Good things happen when you do that.”

The question now seems to be, can they do it against the No. 16 Anteaters? The answer would appear to be no. Whatever happens, the Bruins season seems to be beyond redemption at this point.

