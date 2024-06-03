What time does UConn play Oklahoma today? Start time, TV Channel, live stream - June 3, Norman Regional 2024

The third-seeded UConn Huskies (34-24) will play the top-seeded Oklahoma Sooners (40-20) in the 2024 NCAA Norman regional title game on Monday, June 3. The contest will take place at L. Dale Mitchell Park in Norman, Oklahoma.

What time does UConn play Oklahoma in Norman Regional?

The UConn vs. Oklahoma clash will commence at 9 p.m. ET (8 p.m. CT). The matchup will be broadcast live on ESPN2.

Date: Monday, June 3

Time: 9 p.m. ET (8 p.m. CT)

Channel: ESPN2

Where: L. Dale Mitchell Park in Norman, Oklahoma

UConn vs. Oklahoma Live Stream Info

The UConn vs. Oklahoma title game can be live-streamed on ESPN+ and Fubo. Fans can also listen to the game on the radio on Fox Sports Radio 97.9 & AM 1300, KREF 1400 AM/99.3FM and MIXLR.

2024 Norman Regional championship game: UConn vs Oklahoma preview

The UConn Huskies began their NCAA Tournament with a 4-1 win over the Duke Blue Devils on Friday and then took down the Oklahoma Sooners 4-1 in their second game of the postseason.

The Huskies had the chance to win the Norman regionals on Sunday but fell 6-4 to the Sooners. Oklahoma's win forced UConn into a rematch for the regional title on Monday.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma got off to a flying start in the NCAA tournament, beating Oral Roberts 14-0 in its opening game. Then came the defeat against UConn on Saturday.

The Sooners kept their hopes of reaching the super regionals on Sunday when they narrowly beat Duke 4-3. Later in the day, Oklahoma earned a much-needed win over UConn.

UConn and Oklahoma will play each other for the third time in four days. They square off on Monday to determine which team moves on to the super regionals and the loser will be eliminated from the postseason tournament.

The winner of the UConn vs Oklahoma Norman regionals will play the Florida State Seminoles in the super regionals.

