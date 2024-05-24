When is the 2024 College World Series? Key dates, locations, and more explored

While there's still plenty to determine before the 2024 College World Series, the conclusion of the college baseball season is drawing nearer. Conference tournaments are underway, with the 64-team postseason field set to be announced during a selection show on May 27 at noon ET.

NCAA Regionals are slated to begin on May 31 and will continue through June 3. NCAA Super Regionals will either begin on June 7, while the eight teams to reach the College World Series will be determined on June 10.

Take a look at key dates and the location of the final round of the college baseball postseason below.

When is the 2024 College World Series?

The 2024 College World Series will begin on June 14, with two games slated to take place.

There will be at least two games played every day until June 20, where there will only be matchups if it's necessary to determine which two teams qualify for the College World Series Championship Series.

The tournament is played under a double elimination format, meaning that if there are multiple teams with just one loss in either bracket, they will face off to represent the said bracket in the finals.

The championship round begins on June 22, with the first team to two wins emerging as the latest champion. Game 2 will be played on June 23, while Game 3, if necessary, will be played the next day.

The College World Series will take place at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska. The stadium is home to the Creighton Bluejays. The final part of the college baseball postseason has been played in Omaha since 1950 and has been played at Charles Schwab Field Omaha since the stadium opened in 2011, when it was known as TD Ameritrade Park.

While the bracket has not been announced, the odds for the tournament have already been revealed. The Tennessee Volunteers, +500, are the favorites to win the national championship, followed by the Texas A&M Aggies, +600, Arkansas Razorbacks, +800, Clemson Tigers, +900, and the Kentucky Wildcats, +1000.