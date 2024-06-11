When is the 2024 College World Series? Live streaming, schedule and how to watch

The 2024 College World Series is nearing and the participants are getting finalized. Below are the seven teams that have already qualified for the series. Monday's game between the NC State Wolfpack and Georgia Bulldogs will determine the eighth and final spot.

Tennessee Volunteers

Kentucky Wildcats

Texas A&M Aggies

North Carolina Tar Heels

Florida State Seminoles

Virginia Cavaliers

Florida Gators

But what does the schedule look like and how can people watch all the games? Let's take a closer look at the schedule.

When is the 2024 College World Series?

The College World Series is from Friday, June 14 - Thursday, June 20 in the bracket portion. The winner of the two brackets will battle in a best-of-three series to determine the national champion between June 22-24.

How to watch the 2024 College World Series

The 2024 College World Series games can be watched via linear television and streamed. Every game will be available over the air on ESPN, ESPN+, YouTube TV, Fubo and Sling.

2024 College World Series schedule

The exact schedule is unknown because the winner of Game 3 in the super regionals between the NC State Wolfpack and the Georgia Bulldogs determines the final team to make the College World Series. Below are the games on each day.

Friday, June 14

Game 1: TBD vs. TBD | 2 p.m. ET | ESPN

TBD vs. TBD | 2 p.m. ET | ESPN Game 2: TBD vs. TBD | 7 p.m. ET | ESPN

Saturday, June 15

Game 3: TBD vs. TBD | 2 p.m. ET | ESPN

TBD vs. TBD | 2 p.m. ET | ESPN Game 4: TBD vs. TBD | 7 p.m. ET | ESPN

Sunday, June 16

Game 5: TBD vs. TBD | 2 p.m. ET | ESPN

TBD vs. TBD | 2 p.m. ET | ESPN Game 6: TBD vs. TBD | 7 p.m. ET | ESPN

Monday, June 17

Game 7: TBD vs. TBD | 2 p.m. ET | ESPN

TBD vs. TBD | 2 p.m. ET | ESPN Game 8: TBD vs. TBD | 7 p.m. ET | ESPN

Tuesday, June 18

Game 9: TBD vs. TBD | 2 p.m. ET | ESPN

TBD vs. TBD | 2 p.m. ET | ESPN Game 10: TBD vs. TBD | 7 p.m. ET | ESPN

Wednesday, June 19

Game 11: TBD vs. TBD | 2 p.m. ET | ESPN

TBD vs. TBD | 2 p.m. ET | ESPN Game 12: TBD vs. TBD | 7 p.m. ET | ESPN

Thursday, June 20

Game 13: TBD vs. TBD | 2 p.m. ET | ESPN

TBD vs. TBD | 2 p.m. ET | ESPN Game 14: TBD vs. TBD | 7 p.m. ET | ESPN

2024 College World Series championship schedule

Saturday, June 22

Game 1: TBD vs. TBD | 2 p.m. ET | ESPN

Sunday, June 23

Game 2: TBD vs. TBD | 7 p.m. ET | ESPN

Monday, June 24

Game 3: TBD vs. TBD | 7 p.m. ET | ESPN

