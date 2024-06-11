When is the 2024 College World Series? Live streaming, schedule and how to watch

The 2024 College World Series is nearing and the participants are getting finalized. Below are the seven teams that have already qualified for the series. Monday's game between the NC State Wolfpack and Georgia Bulldogs will determine the eighth and final spot.
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Kentucky Wildcats
- Texas A&M Aggies
- North Carolina Tar Heels
- Florida State Seminoles
- Virginia Cavaliers
- Florida Gators
But what does the schedule look like and how can people watch all the games? Let's take a closer look at the schedule.
When is the 2024 College World Series?
The College World Series is from Friday, June 14 - Thursday, June 20 in the bracket portion. The winner of the two brackets will battle in a best-of-three series to determine the national champion between June 22-24.
How to watch the 2024 College World Series
The 2024 College World Series games can be watched via linear television and streamed. Every game will be available over the air on ESPN, ESPN+, YouTube TV, Fubo and Sling.
2024 College World Series schedule
The exact schedule is unknown because the winner of Game 3 in the super regionals between the NC State Wolfpack and the Georgia Bulldogs determines the final team to make the College World Series. Below are the games on each day.
Friday, June 14
- Game 1: TBD vs. TBD | 2 p.m. ET | ESPN
- Game 2: TBD vs. TBD | 7 p.m. ET | ESPN
Saturday, June 15
- Game 3: TBD vs. TBD | 2 p.m. ET | ESPN
- Game 4: TBD vs. TBD | 7 p.m. ET | ESPN
Sunday, June 16
- Game 5: TBD vs. TBD | 2 p.m. ET | ESPN
- Game 6: TBD vs. TBD | 7 p.m. ET | ESPN
Monday, June 17
- Game 7: TBD vs. TBD | 2 p.m. ET | ESPN
- Game 8: TBD vs. TBD | 7 p.m. ET | ESPN
Tuesday, June 18
- Game 9: TBD vs. TBD | 2 p.m. ET | ESPN
- Game 10: TBD vs. TBD | 7 p.m. ET | ESPN
Wednesday, June 19
- Game 11: TBD vs. TBD | 2 p.m. ET | ESPN
- Game 12: TBD vs. TBD | 7 p.m. ET | ESPN
Thursday, June 20
- Game 13: TBD vs. TBD | 2 p.m. ET | ESPN
- Game 14: TBD vs. TBD | 7 p.m. ET | ESPN
2024 College World Series championship schedule
Saturday, June 22
- Game 1: TBD vs. TBD | 2 p.m. ET | ESPN
Sunday, June 23
- Game 2: TBD vs. TBD | 7 p.m. ET | ESPN
Monday, June 24
- Game 3: TBD vs. TBD | 7 p.m. ET | ESPN
