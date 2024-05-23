When is the 2024 Selection Show? Date, Time and TV Channels and more

The College Baseball Tournament Selection Show, which will determine the seedings for the 2024 NCAA Division I baseball tournament, will be held on Monday, May 27 at 12 p.m. ET.

ESPN2 will exclusively broadcast the proceedings on television while ESPN+ will feature the event for live-stream audiences. The NCAA Division I Baseball Committee will determine the 33 at-large teams that will complete the Field of 64 squads which will take part in the NCAA college baseball championship.

They also determine the seedings of teams for the regional tournaments which will be played on May 31-June 3. The rankings are based on each team's rating percentage index which is extracted from the wins and losses of each squad and the strength of the schedule.

NCAA Division I baseball committee unveils changes in the selection process

Early this year, the NCAA Division I baseball committee presented changes to the college baseball tournament selection process. Committee chairman Matt Hogue unveiled the changes to the coaches during the American Baseball Coaches Convention held in Dallas, Texas.

The committee adjusted the selection process and data presentation by bringing the quadrant system to baseball and the Kevin Pauga Index, or the KPI, for team comparison purposes.

The quadrant system is being used in basketball and the format assists the sport's selection committee in determining the positions of each March Madness competing teams.

The KPI calculates every team’s wins and losses on a positive-to-negative scale. Under this system, the best-possible win is valued at about 1.0 while the worst-possible loss is -1.0. The scores of each team are averaged to determine their final winning percentage.

The KPI uses a formula that factors in the opponent’s winning percentage, opponent’s strength of schedule, scoring margin, pace of game, location and opponent’s KPI ranking.

Another change unveiled during the meeting was the addition of the baseball administrator from each Division I conference in the composition of the regional advisory committees.

The purpose of the new setup is to provide more hard data into the selection process and relieve the pressure among coaches in promoting their own teams or rivals in the selection of the Field of 64 teams.

The coaches will still be part of the selection committee, but the addition of baseball administrators from each conference will bring a new dimension to the selection of the squads that will compete in this year's NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament and the Men's College World Series.