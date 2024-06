When do regionals start for college baseball 2024? Complete schedule, streaming details, channels list, tickets and more

The college baseball regionals for 2024 are just around the corner. The 64 teams for the NCAA Tournament were announced Monday and split into 16 brackets.

When do regionals start for college baseball?

The 2024 NCAA baseball tournament will begin on Friday (May 31) with the regionals and will conclude by Monday (June 3). The teams that make it through to the next round play in the super regionals before the College World Series.

Here's a look at the schedule for the postseason:

Regionals: Friday-Monday, May 31-June 3

Friday-Monday, May 31-June 3 Super regionals: Friday-Sunday, June 7-9 or Saturday-Monday, June 8-10

Friday-Sunday, June 7-9 or Saturday-Monday, June 8-10 First day of MCWS games: Friday, June 14

Friday, June 14 MCWS finals: Saturday-Monday, June 22-23/24

College baseball regionals complete schedule 2024

Here's a look at the full schedule for this year's NCAA baseball tournament regionals, along with the TV channels and live stream details for the fixtures.

Knoxville Regional

Friday, May 31 | Game 1 | Indiana vs. Southern Miss at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Friday, May 31 | Game 2 | Northern Kentucky vs. Tennessee at 7 p.m. ET on SEC Network

Saturday, June 1 | Game 3 | Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser at noon ET

Saturday, June 1 | Game 4 | Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday, June 2 | Game 5 | Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser at noon ET

Sunday, June 2 | Game 6 | Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner at 6 p.m. ET

Monday, June 3 | Game 7 | If necessary

Lexington Regional

Friday, May 31 | Game 1 | Western Michigan vs. Kentucky at noon. ET on SEC Network

Friday, May 31 | Game 2 | Illinois vs. Indiana State at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Saturday, June 1 | Game 3 | Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser at noon. ET

Saturday, June 1 | Game 4 | Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday, June 2 | Game 5 | Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser at noon ET

Sunday, June 2 | Game 6 | Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner at 6 p.m. ET

Monday, June 3 | Game 7 | If necessary

Bryan-College Station Regional

Friday, May 31 | Game 1 | Grambling vs. Texas A&M at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Friday, May 31 | Game 2 | Texas vs. Louisiana at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Saturday, June 1 | Game 3 | Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 1 | Game 4 | Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner at 9 p.m. ET

Sunday, June 2 | Game 5 | Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, June 2 | Game 6 | Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, June 3 | Game 7 | If necessary

Chapel Hill Regional

Friday, May 31 | Game 1 | Wofford vs. LSU at noon ET on ESPNU

Friday, May 31 | Game 2 | LIU vs. North Carolina at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Saturday, June 1 | Game 3 | Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser at noon ET

Saturday, June 1 | Game 4 | Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday, June 2 | Game 5 | Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser at noon. ET

Sunday, June 2 | Game 6 | Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner at 6 p.m. ET

Monday, June 3 | Game 7 | If necessary

Fayetteville Regional

Friday, May 31 | Game 1 | Southeast Missouri vs. Arkansas at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN +

Friday, May 31 | Game 2 | Kansas State vs. Louisiana Tech at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Saturday, June 1 | Game 3 | Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 1 | Game 4 | Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner at 9 p.m. ET

Sunday, June 2 | Game 5 | Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, June 2 | Game 6 | Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, June 3 | Game 7 | If necessary

Clemson Regional

Friday, May 31 | Game 1 | Coastal Carolina vs. Vanderbilt at noon ET on ESPN2

Friday, May 31 | Game 2 | High Point vs. Clemson at 7 p.m. ET on ACC Network

Saturday, June 1 | Game 3 | Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser at noon. ET

Saturday, June 1 | Game 4 | Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday, June 2 | Game 5 | Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser at noon. ET

Sunday, June 2 | Game 6 | Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner at 6 p.m. ET

Monday, June 3 | Game 7 | If necessary

Athens Regional

Friday, May 31 | Game 1 | Army vs. Georgia at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Friday, May 31 | Game 2 | Georgia Tech vs. UNC Willmington at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Saturday, June 1 | Game 3 | Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser at noon. ET

Saturday, June 1 | Game 4 | Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday, June 2 | Game 5 | Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday, June 2 | Game 6 | Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner at noon. ET

Monday, June 3 | Game 7 | If necessary

Tallahassee Regional

Friday, May 31 | Game 1 | Stetson vs. Florida State at noon ET on ACC Network

Friday, May 31 | Game 2 | UCF vs. Alabama at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Saturday, June 1 | Game 3 | Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser at noon ET

Saturday, June 1 | Game 4 | Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday, June 2 | Game 5 | Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser at noon ET

Sunday, June 2 | Game 6 | Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner at 6 p.m. ET

Monday, June 3 | Game 7 | If necessary

Norman Regional

Friday, May 31 | Game 1 | UConn vs. Duke at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Friday, May 31 | Game 2 | Oral Roberts vs. Oklahoma at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Saturday, June 1 | Game 3 | Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 1 | Game 4 | Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner at 9 p.m. ET

Sunday, June 2 | Game 5 | Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, June 2 | Game 6 | Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner at 9 p.m. ET

Monday, June 3 | Game 7 | If necessary

Raleigh Regional

Friday, May 31 | Game 1 | James Madison vs. South Carolina at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Friday, May 31 | Game 2 | Bryant vs. NC State at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Saturday, June 1 | Game 3 | Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser at noon ET

Saturday, June 1 | Game 4 | Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday, June 2 | Game 5 | Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser at noon ET

Sunday, June 2 | Game 6 | Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner at 6 p.m. ET

Monday, June 3 | Game 7 | If necessary

Stillwater Regional

Friday, May 31 | Game 1 | Florida vs. Nebraska at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Friday, May 31 | Game 2 | Niagra vs. Oklahoma State at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Saturday, June 1 | Game 3 | Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 1 | Game 4 | Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, June 2 | Game 5 | Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, June 2 | Game 6 | Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, June 3 | Game 7 | If necessary

Charlottesville Regional

Friday, May 31 | Game 1 | Penn vs. Virginia at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Friday, May 31 | Game 2 | St. John’s vs. Mississippi State at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Saturday, June 1 | Game 3 | Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser at noon. ET

Saturday, June 1 | Game 4 | Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday, June 2 | Game 5 | Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser at noon ET

Sunday, June 2 | Game 6 | Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner at 6 p.m. ET

Monday, June 3 | Game 7 | If necessary

Tucson Regional

Friday, May 31 | Game 1 | West Virginia vs. DBU at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Friday, May 31 | Game 2 | Grand Canyon vs. Arizona at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN +

Saturday, June 1 | Game 3 | Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 1 | Game 4 | Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner at 10 p.m. ET

Sunday, June 2 | Game 5 | Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, June 2 | Game 6 | Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner at 9 p.m. ET

Monday, June 3 | Game 7 | If necessary

Santa Barbara Regional

Friday, May 31 | Game 1 | Oregon vs. San Diego at 3 p.m. ET on ESPNU

Friday, May 31 | Game 2 | Fresno State vs. UC Santa Barbara at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Saturday, June 1 | Game 3 | Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 1 | Game 4 | Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner at 10 p.m. ET

Sunday, June 2 | Game 5 | Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, June 2 | Game 6 | Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner at 9 p.m. ET

Monday, June 3 | Game 7 | If necessary

Corvallis Regional

Friday, May 31 | Game 1 | Nicholls vs. UC Irvine at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN +

Friday, May 31 | Game 2 | Tulane vs. Oregon State at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Saturday, June 1 | Game 3 | Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 1 | Game 4 | Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, June 2 | Game 5 | Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser at noon. ET

Sunday, June 2 | Game 6 | Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner at 6 p.m. ET

Monday, June 3 | Game 7 | If necessary

Greenville Regional

Friday, May 31 | Game 1 | Evansville vs. East Carolina at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Friday, May 31 | Game 2 | VCU vs. Wake Forest at 6 p.m. ET on ESPNU

Saturday, June 1 | Game 3 | Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser at noon ET

Saturday, June 1 | Game 4 | Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday, June 2 | Game 5 | Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser at noon. ET

Sunday, June 2 | Game 6 | Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner at 6 p.m. ET

Monday, June 3 | Game 7 | If necessary



College baseball regionals 2024 tickets

Fans can get tickets online on StubHub, SeatGeek, Expedia, Ticketmaster, and from the NCAA website to watch the college baseball regionals.