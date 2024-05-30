Where did Charlie Condon play high school baseball? All we know about Georgia star's career during the early days

Charlie Condon went from almost playing Div-III football to SEC Baseball Player of the Year. The Georgia Bulldog, who is the single-season NCAA home run record holder with 35 bombs, wasn't noticed by programs during his senior high school year at The Walker School, though.

Trending

A walk-on opportunity at Tennessee had fallen through, and only Div-III schools, Rhodes College in Memphis and the University of the South in Sewanee, Tennessee, were interested in him.

To add insult to injury, they were more interested in him playing football than baseball. Now, he leads the NCAA in batting average (.443), home runs (35), slugging percentage (1.043), total bases (219) and home runs per game (.65).

Charlie Condon's numbers in school

During his time at The Walker School, Condon was a dual sport athlete who played baseball and football. Through 23 games in the baseball squad, he had a batting average of .435 (eerily similar to his current number), a .526 on-base percentage and 20 RBIs.

His reported football numbers are much more humble, limited to 61 passing yards, a single touchdown and three passes completed out of nine attempts.

What does Charlie Condon think of his rise to stardom?

No one is more aware of the uniqueness of his path to national attention than Charlie Condon himself. He told ESPN about his unexpected rise to fame:

"It's a question I ask myself to this day, it's hard to say that it's taken me by surprise because I know how hard I've worked to get to this spot.

"But at the same time, if I pick my head up and look back at the last three years, and where I was in high school and my freshman year when I was just competing to stick around and hold on to my roster spot, I couldn't have imagined being here."

From being overlooked by almost every school in the nation, to being considered the top overall prospect for the upcoming MLB Draft this July, it has been a path like no other for Condon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Highest-paid college baseball coach, who? More on the top 10 highest-paid head coaches in 2024