Where is Dylan Crews from? Meet the LSU star who won the 2023 Golden Spikes award

Dylan Crews has had a great season at the plate for the LSU Tigers. The star outfielder is hitting .421 with 18 home runs, 69 RBIs, 106 hits, 97 runs scored, 16 doubles, one triple and six stolen bases.

Crews has walked 70 times compared to just 46 strikeouts and been the catalyst of a Tigers offense that has been the best in the nation. His on-base percentage is a ridiculous .566, while his slugging percentage is .707, giving him an OPS of 1.273.

Crews, who originally hails from Seminole County, Florida, was awarded for his performance ahead of Game 2 of the College World Series Finals on Sunday. He took home the Golden Spikes Award as the best amateur baseball player in the United States.

"Dylan Crews is the winner of the 2023 @USAGoldenSpikes! #MCWS x @LSUbaseball x @__dc4__"

Crews is looking to help the Tigers claim their seventh national championship in program history. LSU, who entered the season as favorites after landing Paul Skenes via the transfer portal, are currently in the College World Series Finals.

How has Dylan Crews performed in his college career?

Dylan Crews has been dominant at the plate since joining the LSU Tigers. He hit .362 with 18 home runs, 42 RBIs, 89 hits, 64 runs scored, 16 doubles, two triples and 12 stolen bases as a freshman. Crews had an on-base percentage of .453 with a slugging percentage of .663, giving him an OPS of 1.116.

He followed that up by hitting .349 with 22 home runs, 72 RBIs, 87 hits, 73 runs scored, 11 doubles, four triples and five stolen bases last season. Crews' .463 on-base percentage and .691 slugging percentage gave him an OPS of 1.154.

All in all, over his three-year career, Crews is hitting .376 with 58 home runs, 183 RBIs, 280 hits, 232 runs scored, 43 doubles, seven triples and 23 stolen bases in 194 games. He has an on-base percentage of .495 and a slugging percentage of .687, giving him an OPS of 1.182.

Dylan Crews is listed as the top overall prospect available in the 2023 MLB Draft, according to MLB.com.

He will likely play his final college career game on Monday in a winner-take-all College World Series Finals Game 3. LSU took Game 1 4-3 thanks to an 11th inning game-winning home run from Cade Beloso. Florida bounced back with a 24-4 beatdown on Sunday.

