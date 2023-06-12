Where Will the CWS 2023 Final be played at? Visiting the legacy of Omaha, Nebraska hosting the CWS

The 2023 CWS Finals are all about the pageantry of baseball. Multiple teams have already punched their tickets - including the Florida Gators and TCU Horned Frogs. It will be played between June 16 and June 26.

The location of the CWS Finals is just as important as the teams are. The College World Series has resided in one location since 1950. Where exactly is that?

The CWS 2023 Finals will be played in Omaha, Nebraska

College World Series - Michigan v Vanderbilt - Game Three

Annually, fans of nationally diverse universities flock to Omaha, Nebraska, in June to watch their team compete in the College World Series.

Beginning in 1950, Rosenblatt Stadium has been the host of College World Series Finals. Rosenblatt was the home of the Omaha Royals, a minor league subsidiary of the Kansas City Royals. It was the largest minor league baseball stadium in the United States, making it the perfect host for the College World Series.

Rosenblatt played spectator to 60 College World Series champions crowned, with the USC Trojans winning the most, an astounding 12 times. In that time, over 5 million fans went to see a College World Series game in the stadium.

In 2010, the stadium was demolished, making way for its current venue. Starting in 2011, the CWS finals are played in Charles Schwab field in Omaha. Outside of 2020, when COVID-19 canceled the event, it has been played there every year since.

Appearance in the stadium is the ultimate prize of every program that is invited to the "Regionals" and fights their way through a 64-team field to reach Charles Schwab Field Omaha. For all their hard work, they get to see the legendary "Road to Omaha" statue at the very front of the park.

Charles Schwab Field Omaha is not only home to the Men's College World Series. The Creighton Blue Jays Division 1 baseball program utilizes the hallowed grounds as their home stadium during the season.

Omaha, Nebraska, wasn't the original homeplace of the CWS Finals

2022 NCAA Division I Men's Baseball Championship

One of the little-known facts about the College World Series is that Omaha is not its original birthplace. The championship was previously played in two different places before settling on its current location.

The inaugural College World Series Finals in 1947 was played at Haymes Field in Kalamazoo, Michigan. The Cal Bears would become the first-ever College World Series champion. They would compete for just one more year in Michigan before substantial financial losses forced a move to another venue.

That move led them to Wichita, Kansas, where they would only compete for one season in 1949. Texas won its first of six championships in their program's storied career.

Since 1950, the College World Series has resided in Omaha, Nebraska.

Poll : 0 votes