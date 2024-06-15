Which SEC team has made the most Men's College World Series appearances in history?

The SEC is part of the NCAA Division I and includes many universities located in the southeastern part of the United States. The Southeastern Conference is well-known for its successful athletic programs, including baseball, and some of its teams have performed extremely well in the Men's College World Series.

The LSU Tigers lead the SEC for the most Men's College World Series appearances with 19. LSU has won seven national championships, with the most recent coming in 2023 with Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews on the roster. The Tigers defeated the Florida Gators in three games.

Which teams make up the SEC?

Below are the teams that belong to the SEC:

University of Alabama (Crimson Tide)

University of Arkansas (Razorbacks)

Auburn University (Tigers)

University of Florida (Gators)

University of Georgia (Bulldogs)

University of Kentucky (Wildcats)

Louisiana State University (LSU Tigers)

University of Mississippi (Ole Miss Rebels)

Mississippi State University (Bulldogs)

University of Missouri (Tigers)

University of South Carolina (Gamecocks)

University of Tennessee (Volunteers)

Texas A&M University (Aggies)

Vanderbilt University (Commodores)

Trending

Which SEC teams qualified for the Men's College World Series in 2024?

For the 2024 season, the SEC teams that made it to Omaha are:

Tennessee: The Vols beat Evansville in the super regionals;

Kentucky: The Wildcats secured their spot by defeating Oregon State.

Florida: The Gators earned their place in the next phase after a tough series against Clemson.

Texas A&M: The Aggies secured their place after a high-scoring game against Oregon.

They will compete alongside North Carolina, Virginia, NC State, and Florida State, the ACC representatives.

Teams with the most appearances in the Men's College World Series

Below are the college baseball teams with the most appearances in the Men's College World Series:

Texas: 38

Miami (Fla.): 25

Florida State: 24

Arizona State: 22

USC: 21

Oklahoma State: 20

LSU, Stanford: 19

Arizona, Cal State Fullerton: 18

Florida: 14

Clemson, Mississippi State, North Carolina: 12

Arkansas, Oklahoma, South Carolina: 11

Northern Colorado: 10

Michigan, Texas A&M: 8

Maine, Oregon State, Rice, Tennessee, Virginia, Wichita State: 7

Auburn, Cal, Georgia, Missouri, Ole Miss, St. John's, TCU, Western Michigan: 6

Alabama, Louisville, Minnesota, Penn State, Southern Illinois, UCLA, UConn, Vanderbilt: 5

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback