Which team has the most CWS appearances? Ranking the 5 most successful colleges in baseball history

The College World Series (CWS) is in full swing, with many of the super regional best-of-three series concluding. Multiple teams have punched their ticket to the 2023 College World Series. How many are "blue bloods"? Which programs are continuously manufacturing CWS-worthy teams annually?

Here we rank the five universities that have produced the most "World Series" appearances.

#5 Most CWS Appearances - TIE - USC & Oklahoma State: 21

When USC makes it to the College World Series, they don't stop there; they win it. In 21 appearances, the trojans have double the amount of championships than any other program, at 12.

During the 1970s, USC won five straight CWS Finals, an untouchable streak in college baseball. In fact, no team has yet to three-peat outside of USC's dominance from 1970-1974. The Trojans' last College World Series victory came before the turn of the century in 1998. They also boast the best winning percentage in Omaha.

Oklahoma State has had some of Baseball's most legendary athletes wear their colors, including "Inky" Incaviglia. That has yet to yield much success once they arrive in Omaha, where they have only won one championship (1959). They have runner-upped on five separate occasions.

#4 Arizona State Sun Devils: 22

NCAA Baseball - 2005 Tournament Super Regional - Arizona State vs Cal State Fullerton - June 11, 2005

Just ahead is the Sun Devils. Despite little success in other sports, ASU has always been a mainstay on the diamond. They have won the College World Series five different times, the last time coming in 1981.

Among their 22 appearances, they've made it to the finals 10 times, accumulating the second-most World Series Games along the way (100).

#3 Florida State Seminoles: 23

Florida State v Florida

The Seminoles are the Bridesmaids of the CWS. It has become a legacy - or joke - that FSU will always get to Omaha and never win. Under Head Manager Mike Martin, FSU has never won the World Series Finals.

Including an 0-3 record in the Finals, FSU has posted a putrid .395 winning percentage in the CWS. FSU baseball is synonymous with "0-2 and Barbecue".

#2 Miami Hurricanes: 25

Miami v Clemson

FSU's sworn rival down south has fared much better in their 25 appearances. Miami has four championships to its program's name, as well as two of the three longest streaks of CWS appearances, five-straight, and six-straight, respectively. The Hurricanes have a 48-42 record all-time.

#1 Texas Longhorns: 37

Shriners Children's College Classic

The Longhorns' 37 College World Series appearances are leaps and bounds above any other program. They have played in 151 total World Series games. The model of consistent excellence, Texas has won six College World Series Finals and placed runner-up another six times.

The Longhorns have a 88-63 lifetime record in Omaha, Nebraska. Texas is known to not only make the World Series but win at least a few games, as they have finished in the top three in 24 of their 37 appearances.

