Who are Cade Beloso's parents, Rodney and Tiffany Beloso? Taking a peak at the personal life of the Tigers' hitter

Cade Beloso is a versatile baseball player for the LSU Tigers, appearing mostly as a designated hitter but also playing first base. The lefty slugger started 49 games and played in nine others.

Beloso played for two years at Richmond (Texas) Foster High School before transferring to John Curtis Christian School in River Ridge, Louisiana, for his final two seasons. At John Curtis, he helped the Patriots win two Division I state championships.

He was named the all-state MVP, Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year and the state's Mr. Baseball in 2018.

Shedding the spotlight on Cade Beloso's parents

Cade Beloso was born in Metairie, Louisiana, to Rodney and Tiffany Beloso. He studies sports management at LSU and, as a graduate student, is in the process of getting a master's degree in construction.

Cade's father, Rodney Beloso, is passionate about cooking and uses his TikTok account to showcase his skills.

In an interview, Cade Beloso expressed his gratitude to his parents for helping him pursue his dream of becoming a professional baseball player.

Cade Beloso's siblings

Cade Beloso has an older brother, Chase, who played baseball at UNC Pembroke and Wake Tech Community College. Chase graduated from East Carolina with an interpersonal and organizational communication degree.

He is married to Sammy Jo Beloso, and they have two children.

Cade Beloso's personal life

Cade Beloso is engaged to Caroline Silvio. They intend to wed in November. This wedding had earlier been scheduled, but the dates had to change due to Cade's playing schedule.

According to multiple sources, the couple has a website dedicated to their wedding, which will occur on Nov. 18.

