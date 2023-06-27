Who Are Jac Caglianone's Parents, Jeff and Johanne Caglianone? Taking a Closer Look at the Florida Slugger's Private Life

Florida two-way star Jac Caglianone has made a name for himself in a massive way during the 2023 college baseball season, especially in Game 2 of the College World Series (CWS). He returned from a UCL surgery with a bang and has proven to be one of college baseball's best hitters while showcasing terrific form on the mound.

Jac Caglianone has not only helped Gators reach its fourth CWS finals, but the slugger also holds the record for most home runs in a single college baseball season (since the BBCOR standard came into force in 2011). Many don't know that Jac's family is the force behind his immense success.

The Florida first baseman-pitcher was born Jeffrey Alan Caglianone to Jeff and Johanne Caglianone on February 9, 2003, in the Tampa Bay area of Florida. The parent duo has never missed his games, always cheering him on the sidelines. Aside from his loving and supportive parents, Jac has one sister, Samantha, who is also one of his loudest and most ardent fans.

Shining the Spotlight on Jac Caglianone's Father, Jeff Caglianone

Jac's dad, Jeff Caglianone, was born in Hollywood, Florida. The native Floridian went to McArthur High School, where he played sports. He attended Stetson University, where he played college baseball, and graduated with a bachelor's degree in American Studies in 1986. He went on to get a JD from Stetson College of Law in 1988.

Today, Jeff works in Tampa as a lawyer, certified circuit court mediator, and arbitrator. He’s the managing partner of the Tampa branch of Caglianone Miller & Zaifert.

Mr. Caglianone lives in Tampa and is married to Johanne. He’s an enthusiastic athlete and sportsman who loves cheering, training, and coaching his Florida two-way star son.

Jeff is an honorary deputy at the sheriff's office in Hillsborough County and a Tampa Bay Little League board member.

Turning the Spotlight to Jac’s Mom, Johanne Caglianone

Jac’s mother, Johanne Caglianone, is a Florida (or Tampa Bay, to be more precise) native. She grew up and attended high school in Tampa before attending the University of South Florida Muma College of Business to pursue her college degree.

Johanne has sports bones, as she was in track and field in college. After college, she pursued a career in human resource management. Jac's biggest cheerleader is the HR manager at IntelliChief LLC in Tampa/St—Petersburg, Florida, where she is responsible for talent acquisition and onboarding.

Outside her career, Mrs. Caglianone loves biking, running, fishing, and, unsurprisingly, hunting with her husband and father. She is an avid marathoner, having powered through the New York City Marathon, TriRock Clearwater Triathlon, and Ultimate Girls' Running Weekend meet at St. Petersburg, amongst many others.

She's also into fashion, traveling, Christmas, and wellness. Her social media is dotted with many posts, pictures, and retweets supporting his son and daughter.

