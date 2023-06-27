Who Are Thatcher Hurd's Parents, Julie and Andrew Hurd? Uncovering the personal life of LSU's heroic pitcher

All eyes were on LSU's right-handed pitcher Thatcher Hurd as the Tigers beat the Florida Gators 18-4 on Monday night to win the NCAA baseball championship.

Hurd (8-3) settled in after giving up a two-run home run to Wyatt Langford after two batters to strike out seven in six innings in Game 3 of the College World Series. That strong start lifted LSU (54-17) to its seventh national title.

Here's his backstory and private life.

The 6-foot-4 sophomore was born to Julie and Andrew Hurd on Dec. 9, 2002, in Berkeley, California. He has one brother, Logan, a redshirt sophomore for the Loyola Marymount Lions.

Shedding the spotlight on Thatcher Hurd’s father, Andrew Hurd

Thatcher Hurd's father, Andrew "Andy" Hurd, is a Berkeley native. He went to Northern Arizona University, where he played collegiate basketball. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in business administration.

Andy lives in Manhattan Beach, California, where he is a partner at Cressey & Company and is married to Julie Hurd. He joined the Chicago-headquartered private equity firm in 2018 as an operating partner.

With more than three decades of experience in healthcare tech, Andrew has been the CEO of at least three firms, including Carefx, Epocrates and MedeAnalytics. He is a board member at Mass General Brigham, HHA eXchange and Home Care Pulse.

Andrew's interests lie predominantly in the health care sector. He loves hiking, walking along the beach and teeing off whenever possible. As one of the most respected leaders in healthcare IT, he keeps a sharp and sober lifestyle, especially on social media.

Switching the spotlight to Thatcher Hurd’s mom, Julie Hurd

Thatcher Hurd's mother, Julie Hurd, is a licensed professional clinical counselor at Insight Psychotherapy Group's Manhattan Beach, California, office. She earned a BA from Duke University and is currently enrolled at Northwestern University, pursuing a clinical mental health counseling master's degree.

After college, Julie spent many years in marketing management and corporate sales. She later geared her career towards the education sector, where she served as an educational advisor and an elementary school teacher.

Hurd is a proud spouse and mom, and this side of her shines through her Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn posts and interactions.

Thatcher Hurd’s baseball career

Thatcher Hurd arrived at LSU with plenty of hype after spending his true freshman season at UCLA, where he started six times and posted a 1.06 ERA and a 2-0 record with 10 walks and 48 strikeouts in 34 innings.

The 214-pound 20-year-old has impressed at LSU, where he had a 5.68 ERA with 84 strikeouts and 40 walks in 11 starts across 23 appearances.

Hurd was ranked California's No.1 pitcher in his final year at Mira Costa High School.

