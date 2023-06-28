Who are Brayden Jobert's parents, Jacques and Amy Jobert? Exploring the personal life of the LSU OF

Outfielder Brayden Jobert put himself on the map at the College World Series. His incredible plate discipline and bat speed helped the Tigers roar past the Florida Gators to their seventh national championship.

The redshirt junior is a versatile and dynamic player, covering the ground with ease as a base runner and in the outfield.

While Brayden is a ballhawk and gapper who fires on all cylinders for LSU, he can count on his family to be behind him on and off the playing field. He was born Brayden Arnaud Jobert to Jacques and Amy Jobert on Nove. 14, 2000. Both parents are Louisiana natives, growing up in or around Slidell.

Shedding the spotlight on Brayden Jobert’s parents

Brayden Jobert's father, Jacques, was born in Slidell and played for the Nicholls State Colonels and Delgado Community College Dolphins.

Mr. Jobert loves God, his family, friends and baseball. He is a fan of the Boston Red Sox and his home state's NFL team, the New Orleans Saints. Brayden's dad is also passionate about dogs, DIY projects, and music (except heavy metal).

Jac lives in Slidell, where he works as hitting instructor and coach and is married to Amy Adams Jobert. He owns and operates a Sports Performance U training facility.

When asked about Brayden's success in the Southeastern Conference in a recent interview, he said,

"I feel like I'm in a Twilight Zone. It's because it's everything that I wanted. It's just, I'm so glad it's him rather than me."

Brayden's mom, Amy Adams Jobert, was born and bred in Morgan City, Louisiana. She studied at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and works as a loan originator/officer.

Her social media paints a picture of an outgoing, soft-spoken mom who loves her children. She is something of a fashionista, too, cladding stylish outfits. When not cheering on Brayden, she loves swimming, cooking up a storm in the kitchen or getting her next costume ready.

Brayden Jobert also has a younger sister, Reese, who plays softball at Northshore High School in Slidell.

