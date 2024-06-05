Who is Chad Holbrook? Taking a look at Charleston baseball HC's coaching career

Chad Holbrook is the coach of the College of Charleston Cougars and one of the most respected names in college baseball. He's the son of Eddie Holbrook, the former coach of American college men's basketball.

Chad Holbrook has an overall coaching record of 424–227 (.651) and is a two-time CAA Champion. The University of North Carolina alum won the Baseball America Assistant Coach of the Year Award 2011 and is a two-time CAA Coach of the Year recipient.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Chad Holbrook has risen through the coaching ranks

Chad Holbrook started his coaching journey in 1994 when he served as an undergraduate assistant coach for North Carolina. He eventually earned a promotion to become the program's assistant coach in 1995.

Holbrook continued rising the ranks, earning the associate head coach role in 2007. While with North Carolina, the program made 11 NCAA tournament slots and reached the College World Series three times.

Holbrook left the University of North Carolina to become an associate head coach at South Carolina. He was a key South Carolina coaching staff member and led the team to back-to-back National Championships in 2010 and 2011.

He was named the South Carolina head coach after the 2012 college baseball season. Under his tutelage, the program won the 2016 SEC East division.

Holbrook left South Carolina in 2017 to become the head coach of the College of Charleston. This marked the first time he coached outside of Carolina. He has since then brought glory to Charleston, winning two CAA Championships.

Expand Tweet

Sports is a major part of Chad Holbrook's household

Holbrook's dad, Eddie Holbrook, is best known as a long-time and well-respected head coach of Gardner–Webb University and Furman University. Hence, a young Chad grew up around sports and took an interest in coaching at an age when most people are more interested in playing.

Chad Holbrook is married to his wife, Jennifer, and the pair share two children, Reece and Cooper. Reese Holbrook, a baseball protége, recently announced his commitment to the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill baseball team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback