Who is Florida's Ty Evans? 2023 MLB Draft projection, walk-up song, height, net worth and more

Florida Gators outfielder Ty Evans has shown to be a top player in a winning college baseball program with his incredible productivity. At just 20 years old, he was able to take a big leap and show that he can continue to evolve as a player.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound player has shown to step up with the lights bright and not back down from big moments. What is there to know about Florida Gators center and right fielder Ty Evans?

What song does Ty Evans use as his walk-up song?

Throughout his freshman and sophomore seasons with the Gators, Evans would head to the right-hander's batter's box with Chris Brown ft. T-Pain's "Kiss Kiss" blaring through the sound system as he got himself ready. He has not disclosed why he chose that song to get prepared, but it does not look like it will be changing in 2024.

What is Ty Evans' net worth?

Just like many college baseball players, Ty Evan's net worth has not been publicly disclosed. However, being part of a college baseball powerhouse like the Florida Gators means there is potential for name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals that could immediately boost his net worth.

What are Ty Evans' stats?

Evans has now played two seasons in Gainesville, Florida, for the Gators and has shown to be successful at the plate. In 84 career games, he has a .779 OPS, a .241 batting average, a .301 on-base percentage, and a .477 slugging percentage. He also has shown to drive the ball well with 14 home runs, 59 RBIs, 43 runs scored, and five stolen bases on seven tries.

He needs to improve with his plate discipline, as he only has drawn a walk in 17 of his 293 plate appearances. Evans is also a decent fielder, so if he can improve in the field, that will really help boost his draft stock next year.

When will Ty Evans be drafted?

Evans is not eligible to be selected until the 2024 MLB draft and seems to be a later pick at this moment. His body of work is good but not spectacular, and there are also some flaws in his game as well. Teams are only going to allow him to play a corner outfield position as he does not play great at center field.

