Who Is LSU's Ty Floyd? Age, Height, MLB Draft Projection, and More Explored

Ty Floyd is a right-handed pitcher (RHP) for LSU who is quickly becoming a household name in the world of baseball. The Rockmart, Georgia native made a name for himself at the 2023 College World Series (CWS), where he matched the all-time NCAA strikeout record set by Ed Bane in 1972. He helped LSU Tigers beat Florida Gators in Game 1 of the tournament and took his ERA to an impressive 4.45 as a starter in 2023.

The LSU junior stands at 6-feet-2 and tips the scale a little shy of 200 pounds. The 21-year-old is prized for his blazing fastball, clocked at 100 MPH. His changeup and curveball game isn't too shabby, either. He has been earmarked by coaches and is expected to be a hot commodity in the upcoming MLB draft.

Ty’s early life

Ty was born Joseph Tyson Floyd on August 28, 2001, in Rome, Georgia, to dad Tyson Floyd and mom Shea Floyd. His father, a well-known tractor salesman in Rockmart, GA, also pitched for the Shorter University Hawks. Shea is a vice principal at Rockmart High School, where she has taught for over 17 years.

Ty went to Rockmart High School, where he played baseball as the front-line starting pitcher for the Yellow Jackets from 2017 to 2019. The RHP committed to Louisiana State University, which 'felt like home' to him. He has two siblings, Noah, and Avery Floyd.

Ty Floyd's Baseball Career So Far

Ty Floyd topped out at 94 MPH at school (a 24 MPH gain in four years) with a mid-70s curveball, max barrel speeds of 66.51 MPH, and a low 90s fastball.

Perfect Game ranked Ty Floyd No. 28 (and 7th among those who went to college) in the country. He topped the state of Georgia as the No. 1 ranked right-handed pitcher, with first-team all-state honors three years in a row, from 2017 to 2019.

Ty kicked off his college baseball career with a mixed bag of stats in 2021. He posted a 4.44 ERA and a 0-2 mark in 24.1 innings with a 0.195 OBA, 39 strikeouts, and 14 walks. On the upside, his Southeastern Conference debut against the Mississippi State Bulldogs saw him strike all 4 batters he faced.

The LSU knuckleballer made headlines in 2023, especially during the CWS face-off against the Florida Gators. Ty's 17 strikeouts during CWS Game 1 nearly floored the NCAA record for the most in nine innings. He's currently tied for the top honors with Ed Bane, who played for the MLB Minnesota Twins in the late 1970s.

Who is Likely to Draft Ty Floyd?

The talented pitcher has been on the radar since high school. He was draft-eligible in 2022 but went undrafted. There are rumors circulating of Chicago Cubs' increasing interest in the youngster.

