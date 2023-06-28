Who is LSU's Cade Beloso? 2023 MLB Draft projection, walk-up song, height, net worth and more

LSU Tigers first baseman Cade Beloso was named to the 2023 College World Series All-Tournament Team for good reason as he came up big with his bat in the stacked lineup. At 6-foot, 230 pounds, Beloso has the ability to dominate offensively as a solid lefty batter.

Looking at what he did over the course of this season, he finished with a 1.084 OPS with 16 home runs, 49 RBIs and 43 runs. Beloso also finished with more walks (38) than strikeouts (32).

What is there to know about Cade Beloso before he makes the jump to the 2023 MLB draft? Let's take a deep dive into it.

What is Cade Beloso's net worth and walk up song?

Beloso's net worth is not publicly known.

Coming to the plate, Beloso enters the batter's box to Shouse's "Love Tonight."

What to expect out of Cade Beloso in the 2023 MLB draft

It is going to be an interesting experience as Cade Beloso is going to be 23 years old when the 2023 MLB draft takes place. He has been part of the LSU Tigers for five years, and that could hurt him in terms of how high he is selected in the draft as teams try to find younger players with more of a window to play.

However, being a big left-handed bat in the middle of the lineup means he can produce well. He can be a first baseman but was used exclusively as a designated hitter in the Tigers' championship lineup.

NCAA Baseball @NCAABaseball



's message to every @lsubaseball fan



#MCWS “I hope our team represented you guys the right way.” @cade_beloso 's message to every @lsubaseball fan “I hope our team represented you guys the right way.”@cade_beloso's message to every @lsubaseball fan#MCWS https://t.co/VBive7aJDB

He was forced to miss essentially all of last season as he tore his ACL and meniscus and had surgery. However, he came back in a major way in 2023 to be a force at the plate.

Cade Beloso has late-round pick written all over him as Major League Baseball teams will go with players who can play multiple positions and wonder if Beloso not playing in the field tells them anything to worry about. He is a solid-hitting first baseman with a decent glove but his hitting is going to be the most important tool.

Teams will let him attempt to improve defensively, but would you take Beloso on draft day?

Poll : 0 votes