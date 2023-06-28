Who is LSU's Gavin Dugas? 2023 MLB Draft projection, walk-up song, height, net worth and more

Utility player Gavin Dugas has shown his worth to the 2023 College World Series champion LSU Tigers. He was able to carry a strong season into being selected for the 2023 College World Series All-Tournament team and is making waves for his ability to play anywhere on the field.

He has shown to do it all with his bat and with the glove so he will be an interesting player to dissect. What is there to know about LSU's Gavin Dugas?

What is Gavin Dugas' walk-up song?

When you hear Nu Breed & Jesse Howard's "Welcome to My House" begin to play on the P.A. systems, it only means one thing, Dugas is about to enter the right-hander's batter's box. There has not been an explanation as to why he chose this song in particular but it definitely does the trick.

What is Gavin Dugas' net worth?

Just like a majority of college athletes, there is no public estimate of Dugas' net worth. However, being a long-time member of the LSU Tigers and now winning a national championship definitely has to help that number increase.

How did Gavin Dugas play?

Dugas is 5-foot-10, 205 pounds and has shown to be one of the better hitters in college baseball. He has played five seasons with the Tigers as he is a graduate student and has put up some incredible numbers during his 201 games played. He has tallied 44 home runs, 148 RBIs, 161 runs scored, and a 1.005 OPS.

One of the major selling points is his discipline at the dish as he has 101 walks compared to 188 strikeouts. To put this in perspective, he has never struck out more than 63 times in a season so he is going to put the ball in play.

Will Gavin Dugas be selected in the 2023 MLB draft?

After playing five seasons with the LSU Tigers, it is difficult to imagine Dugas being selected high up in this year's draft. He could be seen as a later-round pick as there are 20 rounds and he is talented enough to find his way on a team. Playing multiple positions and hitting as well as he has for a few years now does give him a check in that box.

However, one flaw with Dugas is his age as he is 23 years old already. While that is not a death note, teams are going to want to take someone younger that has a longer window to develop and reach the major league level in a few years.

