Who does Oral Roberts play in the next round of the College World Series? A closer look at the Florida baseball roster

We have an exciting matchup in the winner's bracket of the 2023 World Series as the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles take on the second-seed Florida Gators. Both teams came from behind to win in the ninth inning to avoid being in the elimination bracket.

Let's take a closer look into the Florida Gators and see what their roster has been doing.

Florida Gators' quality in offense

The Florida Gators were able to pick up a walk-off victory over the Virginia Cavaliers in the first round of the 2023 College World Series. They were able to produce five runs from the seventh inning on and take advantage of the Cavaliers' bullpen. The team was able to score six runs on nine hits with six walks and only three strikeouts.

The Gators showcased their ability to slug as three different plates hit a home run in the game and there were five extra-base hits. They were able to pick up the win with a sacrifice fly from Luke Heyman so they are not going to try and do too much at the plate to be the hero.

What will the Florida pitching staff look like here?

The Gators got two incredible pitching performances in their first game of the College World Series to really save their bullpen for this game if need be. First, Brandon Sproat pitched 6.1 innings and allowed three runs so he kept them in striking distance. The other highlight was Brandon Neely pitching 2.1 innings out of the bullpen to save the team from having to use a few arms in the first game and tax out their stellar bullpen.

If the Gators decide to follow their pitching path from their Super Regional matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks, expect Hurston Waldrep to take the mound. He is coming off his best start of the year as he went eight scoreless innings allowing just three hits with two walks and 13 strikeouts.

The Gators have an excellent bullpen and are the considerable favorites to win this game. Their timely hitting and dominant pitching are going to be tough to beat and can really put them in the driver's seat for the College World Series finals if they can win here.

